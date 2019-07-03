Thursday, July 25, 2019Back to
How to report road closure on Google Maps on iOS and Android during Mumbai Rains

Here are the steps on How you can report a road closure on Google Maps with your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Priya SinghJul 25, 2019 15:08:02 IST

Mumbai rains have become a huge problem in the past couple of days. Several flights and trains have been delayed and as many as 22 people have been reported dead due to rain-related accidents.

Since one of the first outcomes of heavy rains in the city results in road blockage, Google has stepped in to launch a new feature to help the locals. Now Google Maps users can report the road closure on the map and others can avoid getting stuck in these areas. The method to report this quite simple here and people can do it from their iPhones and Android smartphones.

(Also read: Mumbai rains: Same old tale as metropolis crawls after an initial spell of heavy rains; traffic hit in many parts)

How to report road closure on Google Maps on iOS and Android during Mumbai Rains

Mumbai was on Tuesday paralysed by incessant rain, which left many parts of the financial capital waterlogged and 21 dead in a wall collapse in the city. Fourteen persons died in rest of Maharashtra in rain-related incidents since Monday. PTI

How to report road closure on Google Maps by Android phones

Step 1: Open Google Maps and tap on "Mumbai Floods" option

Step 2: Tap on "Report road closure"

Step 3: Select the affected road and tap "Next"

Step 4: This option will take you to a page where you can fill up the details like When, Direction, Reason

Step 5: Tap "Send" option on the top right side of the page

How to report road closure on Google Maps by iPhone

Step 1: Open Google Maps

Step 2: Tap on "Mumbai Floods" option

Step 3: Select the affected road and tap "Next"

Step 4: In case you haven't signed in the device, the phone will ask you to do that now to confirm the information

Step 5: Tap on the paper plane icon on the top right to send the report

Facebook has also activated its"Safety Check" feature during these times of crises.

