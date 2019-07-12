tech2 News Staff

After launching Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in China recently, Xiaomi is all set to launch the smartphones in India on 17 July. Replacing the iconic flash sale model, for the new Redmi phones, Xiaomi has come up with an interesting new format called Alpha Sale.

But to participate in the Alpha sale, you will need to get an access pass from the company website or Flipkart starting 12.00 pm today (12 July).

Notably, these passes do not guarantee a unit at the time of sale, but it is basically a paid pre-booking that will let you participate in the sale. The smartphones will be sold on a first come first serve basis, which means, if you want to buy a Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro you will have to be quick on your feet (or fingers, because click..click) to book the smartphone. The Alpha pass is supposed to help you in this process.

Now that you are curious enough for the Aplha pass, here is a guide on how to get them.

How to take part in Redmi K20, K20 Pro Alpha Sale

Step 1: Go to the company website or Flipkart website

Step 2: Pay Rs 855 to buy the access pass for the Alpha Sale

Step 3: On 17 July (official launch day) come back to the same portal and click on the preferred variant

Step 4: Complete the purchase of the device and you will get a discount of Rs 855 during the checkout of the device

According to the company, buyers will have to go back to the portal to complete the purchase on the day of launch. To be more precise, the purchase can be done from 8.00 pm on 17 July and 11.59 pm on 18 July. One user can buy only one device with this access pass. If the buyers do not get the device then they will get the full refund in their linked account within five to seven days.

For users making the purchase via Flipkart, if you miss out on the sale, the Rs 855 will be returned to you in the form of a coupon or credit, which you can later use to make any purchase on the website.

Redmi K20 Pro Specs

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Redmi K20 Specs

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18W fast charging support instead of 27W. Since Xiaomi has been calling this Flagship Killer 2.0, we expect the company will likely price the phone right in the range of the OnePlus 7 (review) which is priced at Rs 32,999.

