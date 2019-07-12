Friday, July 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How to participate in Redmi K20, K20 Pro Alpha Sale

Redmi K20, K20 Pro Alpha Sale will access pass is worth Rs 855, which will be refunded in case the buyer does not get the device.

tech2 News StaffJul 12, 2019 12:00:40 IST

After launching Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in China recently, Xiaomi is all set to launch the smartphones in India on 17 July. Replacing the iconic flash sale model, for the new Redmi phones, Xiaomi has come up with an interesting new format called Alpha Sale.

But to participate in the Alpha sale, you will need to get an access pass from the company website or Flipkart starting 12.00 pm today (12 July).

Notably, these passes do not guarantee a unit at the time of sale, but it is basically a paid pre-booking that will let you participate in the sale. The smartphones will be sold on a first come first serve basis, which means, if you want to buy a Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro you will have to be quick on your feet (or fingers, because click..click) to book the smartphone. The Alpha pass is supposed to help you in this process.

Now that you are curious enough for the Aplha pass, here is a guide on how to get them.

How to participate in Redmi K20, K20 Pro Alpha Sale

The Redmi K20 series is expected to arrive in India on 17 July. Image: Xiaomi

How to take part in Redmi K20, K20 Pro Alpha Sale

Step 1: Go to the company website or Flipkart website

Step 2: Pay Rs 855 to buy the access pass for the Alpha Sale

Step 3: On 17 July (official launch day) come back to the same portal and click on the preferred variant

Step 4: Complete the purchase of the device and you will get a discount of Rs 855 during the checkout of the device

According to the company, buyers will have to go back to the portal to complete the purchase on the day of launch. To be more precise, the purchase can be done from 8.00 pm on 17 July and 11.59 pm on 18 July. One user can buy only one device with this access pass. If the buyers do not get the device then they will get the full refund in their linked account within five to seven days.

For users making the purchase via Flipkart, if you miss out on the sale, the Rs 855 will be returned to you in the form of a coupon or credit, which you can later use to make any purchase on the website.

Redmi K20 Pro Specs

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Redmi K20 Specs

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18W fast charging support instead of 27W. Since Xiaomi has been calling this Flagship Killer 2.0, we expect the company will likely price the phone right in the range of the OnePlus 7 (review) which is priced at Rs 32,999.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

Xiaomi

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’ launching in India on 17 July

Jul 05, 2019
Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’ launching in India on 17 July
Xiaomi's already sold over a million units of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's already sold over a million units of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro

Jul 01, 2019
Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero limited edition goes live, hands-on images revealed

Redmi

Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero limited edition goes live, hands-on images revealed

Jul 08, 2019
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro pre-booking Alpha Sale to start on 12 July on Flipkart, Mi.com

Redmi

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro pre-booking Alpha Sale to start on 12 July on Flipkart, Mi.com

Jul 08, 2019
Redmi K20 Pro and K20 teased on Flipkart ahead of 17 July launch event in India

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro and K20 teased on Flipkart ahead of 17 July launch event in India

Jul 08, 2019
Realme X to launch in India on 15 July along side 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' variant

Realme X

Realme X to launch in India on 15 July along side 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' variant

Jul 03, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

Jul 11, 2019
Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 10, 2019
Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Animal Behaviour

Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Jul 10, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

Jul 10, 2019