How to link an Instagram account to a Facebook account

Here's what you need to do to link your Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Priya SinghJul 10, 2019 16:34:22 IST

There are a lot of reasons why you should link your Instagram account to Facebook. You can share your Instagram post and story directly to Facebook, for example. This way you don't have to worry to share the same post or story again and again on both the platforms. In fact, if you share your Instagram post to Facebook it will lead viewers on Facebook to your Instagram account and hence bringing more.

All you need to do is follow these simple steps to link the two accounts.

(Also read: How to get your Instagram account verified)

Stock image of Instagram. Image: Reuters

Step 1: On your phone, open Instagram and go to profile

Step 2: Tap on the three horizontal lines which is an icon for menu

Step 3: Go to Settings>Account>Linked Accounts

Step 4: Tap on Facebook and fill in the details as asked

And voila! The accounts of both platforms are linked. Now to share an Instagram post on Facebook, all you have to do is to turn on the toggle when asked if you want to share the post on Facebook while posting on Instagram. For Stories, there is a Facebook icon at the bottom in the Instagram UI that comes on the screen when publishing a story.

