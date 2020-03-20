Friday, March 20, 2020Back to
How to keep your smartphone clean during coronavirus outbreak

Cleaning smartphones with alcohol can damage their display, here are a few ways that to make sure that your phone is safe to use.


Priya SinghMar 20, 2020 13:21:52 IST

Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). People around the world, who have not caught the infection, have been advised 'social distancing'. It is important for everyone to not just wash your hands regularly but also keep the frequently touched surfaces clean. This makes your smartphones one of the most touched surfaces.

If there is some germ on the surface of your phone and you press it against your ear while attending calls, those germs can be easily transferred to your skin. So to make sure that your phones and other gadgets are safe to use and are free of germs, here are a few things that can help.

Colorex wipes or similar products with 70 percent isopropyl are recommended to use to clean your phones . Image: Pixabay

Use disinfecting wipes

While many of you might consider rubbing alcohol to clean the phone, DON'T! The alcohol has the potential to damage the touch screen and even the ports. Better buy some disinfectant wipes, Clorox wipes are the most preferable ones in this case. Apple has also said that similar products with 70 percent isopropyl alcohol can be used to "gently" clean iPhones and other gadgets.

Type of cloth to use

Apple has specifically advised against bleaches, sprays and abrasives. Users are told to use micro-fiber cloth and soft linen free cloths to clean the phones.

Mobile sanitisers

There are a couple of mobile sanitisers available online like the Mobiwash, Rnaux cleaning kit, among others that you can purchase. Use the solution and wipe with the cloth that come in the kit. Abrasive cloth, towels, paper towels and similar are to be avoided.

Samsung Galaxy Sanitising service

As per a report by Sammobile, Samsung has also reportedly announced Galaxy Sanitising service in 19 countries including the US and UK. The company is expected to expand this service in more countries in the coming weeks.

