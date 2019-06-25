Tuesday, June 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How to install macOS Catalina public beta update on your MacBook and iMac

Considering this is a beta update, be prepared for facing a few issues and bugs here and there.

Nandini YadavJun 25, 2019 14:50:53 IST

Along with the iOS 13 and iPadOS public beta update, Apple also announced the MacOS Catalina's beta version today. Named after one of California’s Channel Islands, Santa Catalina, it brings some fresh new apps, better security and some noticeable improvements with existing macOS apps.

If you are interested in getting your hands on to the new update, here's a step-by-step guide on how to download and install the beta update.

However, before everything else, do not forget to take a backup before installing the update. Also, be prepared for facing issues as the public beta won't exactly be the most stable version of MacOS.

How to install macOS Catalina public beta update on your MacBook and iMac

Sidecar lets you spread out your work across displays. Image: Apple

How to download and install macOS Catalina public beta

Step 1 :Open Apple’s Beta Software Program website


Step 2:If you are already a member of the program, then simply Sign in. If not, choose 'Sign up', enter your Apple ID information, and agree to the terms and conditions.


Step 3:Here, you will see an 'Enroll Your Devices' link.


Step 4:Now, click on the macOS tab, the left-most option on the next page. This will reveal a reminder to make sure you have a Time Machine backup before proceeding.


Step 5:From here, scroll down to you find an option that reads 'Download the macOS Public Beta Access Utility'.


Step 6:For the final step, head to System Preferences app > Software Update and install the beta. In case the update is not immediately available, you will receive a notification once it is.

And in case the update doesn't work out for you, you can downgrade your Mac to the older version.

(Also read: Apple’s macOS Catalina public beta now available: All that is new in the update)

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyberpunk 2077 India Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 India Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications


also see

macOS

Apple’s macOS Catalina public beta now available: All that is new in the update

Jun 25, 2019
Apple’s macOS Catalina public beta now available: All that is new in the update
Apple could be launching the 16-inch MacBook Pro variant alongside 2019 iPhones

Apple

Apple could be launching the 16-inch MacBook Pro variant alongside 2019 iPhones

Jun 25, 2019
Apple assessing costs to move 15-30 percent of its production from China: Report

Apple

Apple assessing costs to move 15-30 percent of its production from China: Report

Jun 19, 2019
Apple sees worst smartphone shipment results in five years, Huawei gains massively: IDC

Apple

Apple sees worst smartphone shipment results in five years, Huawei gains massively: IDC

Jun 13, 2019
Apple still holds nearly half of the world's premium smartphone segment: Counterpoint

Apple

Apple still holds nearly half of the world's premium smartphone segment: Counterpoint

Jun 20, 2019
Apple’s future laptops and tablets could feature OLEDs to compensate Samsung

Apple

Apple’s future laptops and tablets could feature OLEDs to compensate Samsung

Jun 22, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019