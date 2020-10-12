Monday, October 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How to get Flipkart Plus membership

Flipkart will provide 4 SuperCoins to Plus members for every spent of Rs 100.


FP TrendingOct 12, 2020 18:08:28 IST

E-commerce portal Flipkart has started its own loyalty program Flipkart Plus for its members. Through Flipkart Plus, customers will be rewarded for every purchase that they make from the Flipkart app or website. Members can get benefits including free and fast delivery of their ordered goods, early access to sales, earn and exchange coins for rewards, and get superior customer support. Flipkart Plus users will be getting two SuperCoins for every Rs 100 spent on the shopping platform. They can also avail up 10 percent discount by making payment using SuperCoins

How to get Flipkart Plus membership

Flipkart will provide 4 SuperCoins to Plus members for every spent of Rs 100. Image: Reuters

(Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts 16 October: Best deals on Motorola Edge Plus, iQOO 3, Galaxy S20 Plus and more)

 

How to get Flipkart Plus membership?

To activate Flipkart Plus membership, a user should have shopped and earned 200 SuperCoins in the last 12 months. After the required coins are earned, you will be allowed to turn on the Plus membership by tapping on the ‘Join Now’ button on Flipkart Plus membership page.

It is worth mentioning that users will not lose any super coin when they join Flipkart Plus membership.

How to earn SuperCoins in Flipkart Plus?

Flipkart will provide 4 SuperCoins to Plus members for every spent of Rs 100. The non-members will earn 2 SuperCoins on every Rs 100 spent during shopping.

Flipkart Plus members can earn a maximum of 100 SuperCoins on every order, while non-plus members earn a maximum amount of 50 coins for each order.

The coins collected will be credited to the user's account after the completion of return period of all the items in the order.

The SuperCoins will expire after 1 year at the end of the month in which they were credited.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

partnered

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Premium home appliances with premium service at less than premium pricing? Yes please

Oct 09, 2020
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Premium home appliances with premium service at less than premium pricing? Yes please
The Best Gadgets You Can Buy During Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020

The Best Gadgets You Can Buy During Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020

Oct 09, 2020
Half-price phones, easy exchanges, and hassle-free service make Flipkart THE destination for all your smartphone needs

Partnered

Half-price phones, easy exchanges, and hassle-free service make Flipkart THE destination for all your smartphone needs

Oct 10, 2020
Here’s A Handy List of All the Premium Products You Must Buy during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days

Here’s A Handy List of All the Premium Products You Must Buy during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days

Oct 10, 2020
Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Is the Only Excuse You Need to Upgrade Your Smartphone

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Is the Only Excuse You Need to Upgrade Your Smartphone

Oct 10, 2020
Nokia launches six smart TVs in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Nokia

Nokia launches six smart TVs in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Oct 07, 2020

science

Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson for contributions and innovation in auction theory

Nobel Prize 2020

Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson for contributions and innovation in auction theory

Oct 12, 2020
Earth to get a mini-moon in November: NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Space Debris

Earth to get a mini-moon in November: NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Oct 12, 2020
Astronauts pinpoint source of 'non-standard' air leak on ISS, exact location still unknown

Space Station

Astronauts pinpoint source of 'non-standard' air leak on ISS, exact location still unknown

Oct 09, 2020
Bits of Venus from ancient asteroid collisions may be hidden under the moon's surface

Venus

Bits of Venus from ancient asteroid collisions may be hidden under the moon's surface

Oct 09, 2020