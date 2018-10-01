Last week, 50 million Facebook users’ account got caught up in what may be the biggest hack of Facebook ever. The company acknowledged the security breach and said that they found a vulnerability in their software, which may have helped the attacker or attackers gain access to millions of user accounts.

Unfortunately, that’s not even the worst part of it. Using the hack, attackers could gain access to certain apps and services that also the use of Facebook for sign-in. For instance, apps like Instagram, Saavn, or Zomato, that you may have used your Facebook account to log into.

It's very likely that this article now has you worried enough to want to know if your account was hacked. At last count, Facebook claims that 90 million accounts were affected. Even with two billion accounts on Facebook, the probability of one of those being yours is scary enough.

How do I know if I have been affected by the hack?

If your account has been hacked, you're probably aware of it already. Facebook claims that it has reset affected accounts and notified users.

To be extra cautious, you can head to your Facebook account and check login activity. On the top right corner, right next to your name on the top bar, you will see a drop-down arrow. Click on that and head to Settings.

From there, select Security and Login and then click on Where You're Logged In. Here, you will see a list of devices that you used to log in to your device and at what time. Now, it is as simple as being able to track and recognise which device isn’t yours. In case you spot a login that looks suspicious, it could mean your account was hacked. To be safe, you could just change all your passwords.

Other than that, another way to spot if your account has been compromised is to see the activity on your own timeline, feed and inbox. If you find something that you did not post or send, then that may be your cue to declare a hack.

My account may have been hacked, what do I do?

In case you think your account has been hacked, here’s what you can do.

Step 1: Head to Facebook Settings

Step 2: Go to Security and Login.

Step 3: Scroll to Where You're Logged In section.

Step 4: Click on 'Not you' and then on Secure Account.

Step 5: Once you do that, hit on ‘Get started’, and then just follow the steps Facebook guides you through.

Stay Safe!