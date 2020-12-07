FP Trending

On various occasions we come across videos online, that we'd like to save to watch later. Facebook and YouTube are two of the most popular online video platforms. YouTube allows its users you to download the videos but it still requires you to go back to the app to watch the saved video, and in same cases, you can't watch the video offline. Facebook also lets you bookmark videos which you would want to go back to, but the platform does not give you an in-built option to download videos.

In this article, we'll take you through ways you can download Facebook and YouTube videos on your smartphone as well as desktop.

How to download YouTube videos on mobile:

Step 1: Go to the YouTube app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Search for the video that you want to save.

Step 3: Open the video and right below it you will see a download option, tap on it.

Step 4: The downloading of the video will start. Once the video is downloaded you can view it in offline mode by going to Library option on YouTube.

You can watch the video even when the internet of your device is turned off.

To have the YouTube video on your mobile phone's storage, you will have to download Snaptube app on your device. To do so, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to official website snaptubeapp.com and download the app on your phone.

Step 2: Find the link of YouTube video that you want to save and click on the download button.

Step 3: The video will be downloaded on your smartphone.

How to download YouTube videos on desktop/laptop:

Step 1: Go to the website - en.savefrom.net and paste the YouTube link of the video that you want to download.

Step 2: You can change the resolution of the video as per your choice.

Step 3: Click on the download button.

Step 4: Once the YouTube video is downloaded, you can check it in the Download folder of your desktop or laptop.

How to download Facebook videos on mobile/desktop:

Step 1: Go to the Facebook video that you want to download on your mobile, desktop.

Step 2: Click on the Share button.

Step 3: Tap on More options and press the Copy option.

You can also click on the three vertical dots icon and choose the Copy link option.

Step 4: Open fbdown.net and paste the link on the box.

Step 5: Tap on the Download button.

Step 6: Click on More Options and select press on Force Download SD or HD.

Step 7: The Facebook video will be saved in the Downloads folder of your device.