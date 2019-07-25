Thursday, July 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How to download photos and videos from a WhatsApp Status to your Android smartphone

You can save WhatsApp status whether it is a picture or video on your Android phone, here is how you can do it.

Priya SinghJul 25, 2019 09:29:33 IST

WhatsApp is not just about texting anymore, several new features like WhatsApp status, display pictures also matter a lot to the users. Just like Instagram stories, Facebook stories, putting up WhatsApp stories are also in trend. But what if you see a really funny video or a great picture on someone's WhatsApp status? Of course, you can take a screenshot of the image but what about a video?

Let's dive into this feature today and see how can we download someone else's WhatsApp status on our smartphone.

(Also read: How to disable 'auto download media' in WhatsApp on Android)

How to download photos and videos from a WhatsApp Status to your Android smartphone

Representational image.

How to download WhatsApp Status on your Android smartphone

Step 1: Download Google Files on your android smartphone

Step 2: Tap on the menu icon at the top left corner in the app

Step 3: Tap on "Settings" and turn on the toggle in front of "show hidden files"

Step 4: Go to File manager of your device

Step 5: Internal storage>WhatsApp>Media>Statuses

Step 6: All the status that you have viewed will show in the folder, tap on the desired image or video

Step 7: Long press on the selected item and save it to your desired location for example camera, WhatsApp images, downloads and so on

These steps can differ from one Android device to another. In most of the cases, you will find the WhatsApp media folder right on the screen as soon as you open the File manager.

Previously, WhatsApp enabled a new feature where users could share their WhatsApp status as their Facebook stories.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

WhatsApp

How to download and use WhatsApp on KaiOS-powered JioPhones, Nokia 8110

Jul 24, 2019
How to download and use WhatsApp on KaiOS-powered JioPhones, Nokia 8110
WhatsApp could soon let iOS users preview voice messages in notifications

WhatsApp

WhatsApp could soon let iOS users preview voice messages in notifications

Jul 22, 2019
WhatsApp, Telegram media files saved in phones are vulnerable to attacks: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp, Telegram media files saved in phones are vulnerable to attacks: Report

Jul 16, 2019
WhatsApp partners with Indian School of Public Policy for privacy education

WhatsApp

WhatsApp partners with Indian School of Public Policy for privacy education

Jul 24, 2019
WhatsApp's payment service could reportedly debut very soon in the country

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's payment service could reportedly debut very soon in the country

Jul 17, 2019
Tinder, Zomato, others use GIFs, stickers in keypads to push ads on WhatsApp: Report

WhatsApp

Tinder, Zomato, others use GIFs, stickers in keypads to push ads on WhatsApp: Report

Jul 15, 2019

science

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019
Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019