How to disable 'Auto download media' in WhatsApp on Android

Here is how you can avoid the unnecessary and automatic media download on WhatsApp.

tech2 News StaffJul 25, 2019 15:10:03 IST

WhatsApp is one platform that people use at large and plenty of these conversations take place via sharing videos and images. Well, whether it is a family group where relatives send "good morning" images or college friends bombarding your chats with unnecessary images and videos, you can't always handle so many messages. We all have to agree that sitting and deleting all these media files is a huge task and also when you have limited storage available on your phone, it becomes more of a problem. But, we have a solution for that.

Here is how you can dodge this problem and save yourself from all the hassle.

How to disable Auto download media in WhatsApp on Android

WhatsApp representative illustration. Reuters.

How to disable 'Auto download media' on WhatsApp 

Step 1: Open 'WhatsApp' on your Android smartphone

Step 2: Tap on the three vertical dots on the top right corner

Step 3: Tap on the last option of 'Settings'

Step 4: Choose 'Data and storage usage'

Step 5: There will be three options — 'When using mobile data', 'When connected on Wi-Fi', 'When roaming'

Step 6: Disable all the media from all three categories manually.

And voila! You are now free from all the unimportant media files shared on WhatsApp. As for important files, you can download them manually.

