Wednesday, July 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How to age your face using the 'Old' filter on FaceApp

Here are the simple steps on how to use this new FaceApp that everybody is going gaga about.

tech2 News StaffJul 17, 2019 18:28:36 IST

Earlier it was the baby filter of Snapchat, and now the "Old" filter by FaceApp. It has taken over social media platforms. Yes, if you haven't heard about this new cool thing that everyone is talking about, let us catch you up to speed. An app launched back in 2017, FaceApp has recently improved an existing filter where you get to see how you're going to look like in your old age. Though there are several other filters as well, people seem to have a liking for the filter that ages their face. This app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Celebrities like Nick Jonas, Terry Crews, Arjun Kapoor, and others are also trying it out.

How to age your face using the Old filter on FaceApp

Before and After using the "Age" filter on FaceApp.

Let's see what your face will look like when you get old.

How to age your face using FaceApp

Step 1: Open FaceApp on your smartphone

Step 2: You will see options like gallery, Facebook and celebrities

Step 3: If you want to upload an image from your phone storage, tap on "Gallery" and allow when asked if you want to share the gallery with FaceApp

Kshitij

Step 4: If you want to upload an image from your Facebook account, tap on "Facebook" and log in into your account and select the desired image

Step 5: If you want to click a new picture, tap on the camera-shaped icon that will open the front camera

Step 6: Once you are done with it, you will see several options like smiles, impressions, age and so on. Tap on "Age"

Step 7: Select "Old" from the given options and once it is reflected in the image, tap "Apply" at the bottom

Step 8: Tap on "Layout" and put your original and resulting image as per your desired layout

duo

And voila! You will have your own "old-age look" in front of you. Although, one thing that we came across is, whenever the filter is applied for a male user, the result shows white hair in the resulting image but it is not the same in the case of females. Interestingly, if your hair is tied..the resulting image will show white hair.

Since the app was launched, it went viral and has been experiencing repeated downtimes. You could be shown an image saying "The operation couldn't be completed." But don't worry, try again after some time.

Nonetheless, it is a fun app and you could definitely give it a try. However, do note, there are some privacy concerns that you should check out first.


View this post on Instagram

OMJ. Old man Jonas.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on


View this post on Instagram

Old age hit me like .. 👀

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on


View this post on Instagram

A few overs played between this bunch.

A post shared by Fox Cricket (@foxcricket) on

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

FaceApp

FaceApp returns with an improved old age filter; privacy concerns loom

Jul 17, 2019
FaceApp returns with an improved old age filter; privacy concerns loom
Varun Dhawan, Jonas Brothers, Arjun Kapoor share selfies of older selves as FaceApp challenge goes viral

Buzz Patrol

Varun Dhawan, Jonas Brothers, Arjun Kapoor share selfies of older selves as FaceApp challenge goes viral

Jul 17, 2019
Snapchat will now allow select users to make their own shows called Creator Shows

Snapchat

Snapchat will now allow select users to make their own shows called Creator Shows

Jul 11, 2019
How to use Google Maps' new Explore, Offers and Recommendations features

Google Maps

How to use Google Maps' new Explore, Offers and Recommendations features

Jul 11, 2019
How to schedule an email using Gmail on desktops and smartphones

Gmail

How to schedule an email using Gmail on desktops and smartphones

Jul 09, 2019
How to link an Instagram account to a Facebook account

Instagram

How to link an Instagram account to a Facebook account

Jul 10, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019