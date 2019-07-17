tech2 News Staff

Earlier it was the baby filter of Snapchat, and now the "Old" filter by FaceApp. It has taken over social media platforms. Yes, if you haven't heard about this new cool thing that everyone is talking about, let us catch you up to speed. An app launched back in 2017, FaceApp has recently improved an existing filter where you get to see how you're going to look like in your old age. Though there are several other filters as well, people seem to have a liking for the filter that ages their face. This app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Celebrities like Nick Jonas, Terry Crews, Arjun Kapoor, and others are also trying it out.

Let's see what your face will look like when you get old.

How to age your face using FaceApp

Step 1: Open FaceApp on your smartphone

Step 2: You will see options like gallery, Facebook and celebrities

Step 3: If you want to upload an image from your phone storage, tap on "Gallery" and allow when asked if you want to share the gallery with FaceApp

Step 4: If you want to upload an image from your Facebook account, tap on "Facebook" and log in into your account and select the desired image

Step 5: If you want to click a new picture, tap on the camera-shaped icon that will open the front camera

Step 6: Once you are done with it, you will see several options like smiles, impressions, age and so on. Tap on "Age"

Step 7: Select "Old" from the given options and once it is reflected in the image, tap "Apply" at the bottom

Step 8: Tap on "Layout" and put your original and resulting image as per your desired layout

And voila! You will have your own "old-age look" in front of you. Although, one thing that we came across is, whenever the filter is applied for a male user, the result shows white hair in the resulting image but it is not the same in the case of females. Interestingly, if your hair is tied..the resulting image will show white hair.

Since the app was launched, it went viral and has been experiencing repeated downtimes. You could be shown an image saying "The operation couldn't be completed." But don't worry, try again after some time.

Nonetheless, it is a fun app and you could definitely give it a try. However, do note, there are some privacy concerns that you should check out first.



View this post on Instagram OMJ. Old man Jonas. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 16, 2019 at 6:31pm PDT

