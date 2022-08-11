Thursday, August 11, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How Beijing reacted to India’s move to ban Chinese smartphones below Rs 12,000

Taking note of India's move to ban Chinese telecommunication giants from selling their devices under Rs 12,000, the Chinese foreign ministry said that Beijing will “firmly support” Chinese companies in defending their lawful interests and rights.


Mehul Reuben DasAug 11, 2022 10:27:34 IST

The Government of India is considering banning Chinese mobile phones, and smartphones under the Rs 12,000 price point. The government hasn’t implemented the ban as of writing this piece, but the news itself, that a ban is being considered has sent shockwaves across several Chinese telecommunication giants.

How Beijing reacted to India’s move to ban Chinese smartphones below Rs 12,000

The main objective behind this proposed ban is to boost Indian phone manufacturers and give them an opportunity to recapture some of the market share that they have lost.

Addressing a press conference, the spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang Wenbin, said that the Chinese government has taken note of India's move.

“I want to stress that the trade and economic cooperation between China and India is mutually beneficial in nature. We urge the Indian side to earnestly fulfil its commitment of openness and cooperation, and provide an open, fair, just and nondiscriminatory investment and business environment for Chinese companies,” Wenbin told reporters.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson also said that Beijing will “firmly support” Chinese companies in defending their lawful interests and rights.

Apart from the impending ban on a certain price point, certain Chinese mobile companies operating in India, namely Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, are already under the Indian government's scanner in cases of tax evasion, money laundering and other improper business practices.

Last week, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detected a customs duty evasion of around ₹2,217 crore from Vivo Mobile India Pvt. Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

Citing market tracker Counterpoint, Bloomberg had earlier reported that smartphones under ₹12,000 contributed to a third of India’s sales volume for the quarter through June 2022, with Chinese companies accounting for up to 80 per cent of those shipments.

Previously, the government had banned over 300 Chinese apps, including Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat and ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok, due to the strained relations between India and China following the border skirmishes since 2020.

Following that, this year, the government of India also placed BGMI, the India-specific version of the popular game PUBG-mobile, under a virtual ban by getting it removed from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Budget Smartphones

Explained: Why India wants to ban Chinese smartphones that cost less than Rs 12,000 and what are its implications

Aug 09, 2022
Explained: Why India wants to ban Chinese smartphones that cost less than Rs 12,000 and what are its implications
Vivo India accused of tax evasion to the tune of Rs 2,217 crore by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

Vivo

Vivo India accused of tax evasion to the tune of Rs 2,217 crore by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

Aug 04, 2022
5G smartphone shipments grew 163 per cent in India, Samsung and Vivo lead the market

5G In India

5G smartphone shipments grew 163 per cent in India, Samsung and Vivo lead the market

Aug 05, 2022
Oppo plans to launch the Oppo Watch 3 series on August 10, pictures surface online

Oppo

Oppo plans to launch the Oppo Watch 3 series on August 10, pictures surface online

Aug 03, 2022
Will Xi Jinping stir up more trouble at LAC to tide over multiple crises? An assessment of Sino-Indian state of play

InMyOpinion

Will Xi Jinping stir up more trouble at LAC to tide over multiple crises? An assessment of Sino-Indian state of play

Aug 05, 2022
Xiaomi Pad 6 series is likely to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered flagship model

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 6 series is likely to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered flagship model

Aug 01, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022