Honor's Indian Makeover: Tech company plans a comeback under Madhav Sheth

Honor is making its official comeback to the Indian market by launching new smartphone models. After a three-year partnership with PSAV Global in Noida for smartphone distribution in India, Honor is all set to introduce models that were unveiled earlier this year in China, including the notable Honor 90.

The brand has been dropping hints about its return through its Honor Tech India profiles on X and Instagram.

Recently, in a post on X, Sheth, the former Vice President of Business and Corporate Strategy for Realme who resigned in June, hinted at the upcoming launch of new Honor smartphones in India.

Although he didn’t specify which model would debut first in India, he has acknowledged his new role with the Chinese smartphone brand. There’s speculation that the Honor 90 might be the initial offering, expected to launch in September.

“Exciting News Alert! Honor Smartphones will be launched soon in India. Join us on this incredible journey as we empower the future with Honor Tech,” Sheth tweeted.

Rumours are swirling about the launch of the Honor 90 in India. It’s worth noting that this smartphone is already available in China. The Honor 90 and 90 Pro were initially launched in China earlier this year, and now it’s anticipated that the same models will soon hit the Indian market.

Now, getting into the specs, the Honor 90 boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display with a resolution of 1200 x 2664 pixels. It also offers a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Under the hood, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The phone comes with storage options of up to 512GB. On the software side, it runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 out of the box. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

When it comes to photography, the Honor 90 boasts a 200-megapixel primary camera, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 50-megapixel front camera. As for connectivity, the phone offers 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

It’s important to note that Honor didn’t fully exit the Indian market; while they stopped selling their smartphones for a few years, their operations within the country continued. This decision wasn’t due to an official ban. Similarly, Honor’s parent company, Huawei, also halted phone sales in India.