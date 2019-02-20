tech2 News Staff

Huawei sub-brand Honor has been quite active as of late in the smartphone segment in India but in the wearables department, it has been still a no-go for the company. However, now Honor has announced that its Honor Watch Magic smartwatch going to be sold in India exclusively on Amazon India starting 21 February.

The Watch Magic is to be priced at Rs. 13,999 for the Lava Black sports variant while the Moonlight Silver variant is priced at Rs. 14,999 in India, announced Honor in a tweet. The company claims that the smartwatch is the thinnest in its category.

The Watch features 5ATM water resistance which means that it can survive submersion for up to 50 meters. The smartwatch features a 1.2-inch HD AMOLED display and is just 9.8mm thin. It also comes with GPS, a barometer and NFC support. As with most of the smartphones nowadays, Watch Magic can record your heart rate in real-time, recognise swim strokes, capture sleep data, display reminders, and more.

In terms of battery, the smartwatch can last for up to 7 days on a full charge. The phone can be paired to either Android or iOS and for fitness enthusiasts customised running courses along with real-time workout tracking.

