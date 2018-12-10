Kshitij Pujari

Honor has a bunch of announcements to make at its Hong Kong special event. For starters, it has announced some key features which will be seen on its upcoming flagship Honor View 20.

The device will be launched on 22 January for the global audiences in Paris, while China will get it earlier on 26 December. The India launch date was not discussed during the press briefing.

So what exactly will the View 20 have? Here is all that we know.

Honor View 20: In-display camera

While we had believed that Samsung's Galaxy S10 would be the first smartphone to come with an in-display camera, it seems that the View 20 will be given that title. The Samsung Galaxy A8s is also expected to be announced today, which is expected to be having an in-display camera as well.

The hole in the display for the camera has a diameter of only 4.5 mm. pic.twitter.com/ESSHSnYoKg — Tech2 (@tech2eets) December 10, 2018

Honor Global, product general manager Jimmy Xiong said that the View 20 will have an in-display hole for the front camera, which will have a diameter of 4.5 mm. This is said to be smaller than the 6 mm that is believed to be seen on the Galaxy S10.

The display is being called the "All-View display by Honor" and it is quite similar to the Infinity O display by Samsung. Honor is calling this a more intelligent implementation than the notched displays that were seen this year.

Honor View 20: 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor

. @Honorglobal is also going to be introducing the world's first 48 MP ultra clarity @Sony IMX586 sensor on its next flagship phone. pic.twitter.com/fLfdWGprpm — Tech2 (@tech2eets) December 10, 2018

The View 20 rear camera will also be sporting the new 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor. The Sony IMX586 is a half-inch stacked CMOS sensor with a 0.8-micron pixel size. Honor claims that the View 20 will be the first smartphone to sport this 48 MP camera. Earlier today, we had also heard speculations of Xiaomi coming out with its own 48 MP camera sporting Redmi smartphone.

Honor says that using the Kirin 980 chipset and the new Sony sensor, the View 20 will have an increase in photo quality as compared to the View 10. We will have to wait till we try this out for ourselves, as the Honor View 10 didn't have the best of cameras.

Honor View 20: Link Turbo

The last thing that Honor has introduced is called the Link Turbo, which basically switches from Wi-Fi to mobile data or vice versa depending on which mode has higher data speed. Link Turbo is also said to give faster LTE speeds and reduce lag.

As of now, that is all that we know about the Honor View 20. But we are very sure that these new technologies could also be implemented in future Honor smartphones as well.

Basically Link Turbo will switch automatically from Wi-Fi to Mobile data or vice versa depending on which has faster net connectivity. Apart from that it also has lag reduction, faster speeds and has 20 plus patents on it. pic.twitter.com/7ex3k3lXNx — Tech2 (@tech2eets) December 10, 2018

Here's an image shot using the View 20 camera. And here's a link to the full resolution images.

Disclaimer: The correspondent was invited by Honor India to cover the event in Hong Kong. All travel and accommodation expenses have been taken care of Honor India.