Honor V20 with selfie camera hole to launch today: How to watch livestream

The Honor V20 will launch globally as Honor View 20 on 22 Januray, 2019.

tech2 News Staff Dec 26, 2018 10:42 AM IST

Samsung's next flagship, Galaxy S10, is famously rumoured to feature what they call an in-display camera aka the selfie-camera hole, for a larger screen realty. However, beating Samsung to it is Huawei's sub-brand Honor, that unveiled the Honor V20 smartphone in November this year, and is now officially launching the device in China today.

Honor is expected to hold the launch event in China at 3.00 pm CST, which is 12.30 pm IST. Honor will be live streaming the event on its Weibo pagewhere you can follow the launch too.

The Honor V20 is believed to be the China-variant of the Honor View 20, the global variant, which is scheduled to launch at an event in Paris on 22 January 2019.

Honor View 20. Image: tech2/Kshitij Pujari

Honor View 20. Image: tech2/Kshitij Pujari

Honor V20 specifications and features

The Honor V20 sports a display cutout of 4.5mm in diameter. The display is apparently called the "All-View display by Honor" and is quite similar to the Infinity O display by Samsung. Honor says it is a more intelligent implementation than the notched displays that were seen this year.

Further, the V20 will likely sport Sony's new 48-megapixel IMX586 sensor for its rear camera, featuring large 0.8-micron pixels and optimisations for shooting in low light. The Sony IMX586 is a half-inch stacked CMOS sensor with a 0.8-micron pixel size. Honor claims that the View 20 will be the first smartphone to sport this 48 MP camera. The View 20 will reportedly have an increase in photo quality as compared to the View 10.

Image shot using the Honor View 20

Image shot using the Honor View 20

Powering the device will be a 7nm Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, which the company has already confirmed. The device is also believed to be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery and quick charging.

Honor recently also introduced the 'Link Turbo', that we will likely see on the V20, which basically switches from Wi-Fi to mobile data or vice versa depending on which mode has higher data speed. Link Turbo is also said to give faster LTE speeds and reduce lag.

Recent leaks also suggest that the smartphone will have a Time-of-Flight 3D depth sensor that could be promoted as a third rear camera. This sensor would help accurately measure distances to help the phone capture depth information for portrait shots and Bokeh effects.

