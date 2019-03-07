Thursday, March 07, 2019 Back to
Honor Tab 5 with 8-inch display, Kirin 710, 5,000 mAh battery launched in China

You get dual speakers, one at the top and one at the bottom, but they’re not front firing speakers.

tech2 News Staff Mar 07, 2019 16:52:35 IST

Honor has just launched a budget-friendly 8-inch tablet called the Honor Tab 5.

Powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710, the tablet boasts of an 8-inch 1920x1200 display and a 5,000 mAh battery. You get either 3 GB or 4 GB RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB of onboard storage. This can be expanded to 512 GB via microSD card.

For cameras, not that it matters, you get two 8 MP cameras, one each on the front and at the back. Only the rear camera has autofocus.

You also get dual speakers, one at the top and one at the bottom, but they’re not front firing speakers. That said, they fire out to the sides so they will not be covered when you place the device on a flat surface.

Interestingly, the tablet supports Huawei’s GPU Turbo 2.0 features, which are a set of optimisations designed to improve the graphics performance of the chipset.

In China, the Wi-Fi model goes for CNY 1,099 (around Rs 11,500) and the cellular one for CNY 1,399 (around Rs 14,600).

The Honor Tab 5 is powered by a Kirin 710 and comes with up to 4 GB RAM.

