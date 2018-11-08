Thursday, November 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 08 November, 2018 22:20 IST

Honor sells over 1mn smartphones during Diwali on Flipkart, Amazon and Honor store

As compared to 2017, Honor touched a 300 percent growth during the Diwali season sale.

Huawei's online-focused sub-brand Honor on 8 November announced that the brand has sold over one million smartphones during the Diwali festive season sale on Flipkart, Amazon and the Honor store.

As compared to 2017, the company touched a 300 percent growth during the Diwali season sale, the company said in a statement.

The Honor 8X was launched in China in September. Image: Honor Global

The Honor 8X was launched in China in September. Image: Honor Global

"The record-breaking sales are a true testament of our efforts in creating the best offerings for our users and we hope to deliver by exceeding expectations in our future endeavours," said P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Honor's mid-range "Honor 9N" and "8X" were star products on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale respectively, the company added.

Honor is extending the offers on its best-selling smartphones on Flipkart till stocks last.

Honor smartphones, including 9N, 9 Lite, 7S, 9i, 7A and 10, were also made available on special prices for the Diwali season.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

also see

Honor 8X

Honor 8x review: Big display, bold design and flashy camera come together

Oct 26, 2018

Diwali 2018

Diwali 2018: Top smartphones and feature phones to gift and upgrade to this Diwali

Nov 06, 2018

Great India Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Discounts on OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Mi A2, Honor 8X, more

Nov 02, 2018

Huawei

Huawei plans additional tablets and PCs launch in India alongside Mate 20 Pro

Oct 31, 2018

NewsTracker

Flipkart's losses widen over Rs 3,200 crore in FY18 amid fierce competition from Amazon India

Oct 29, 2018

Honor Magic 2

Honor Magic 2 launches in China with six cameras, 3,400 mAh battery, Android 9 Pie

Oct 31, 2018

science

Bionic Mushrooms

Bionic mushrooms topped with bacteria and graphene power LEDs, small devices: Study

Nov 08, 2018

Trojan asteroids

NASA's Ralph to explore Jupiter's Trojan asteroids in 2021 aboard spacecraft Lucy

Nov 08, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker survives Sun's extreme heat after making its first close approach

Nov 08, 2018

Wildlife

Migratory birds begin their arrival early in Kashmir this year for winter migration

Nov 08, 2018