After two successful flash sales, the Honor Play will be available for purchase for the third time since its launch on 31 August. The smartphone, which is priced at Rs 19,999, will be available exclusively on Amazon India, and the flash sale will kick off at 12.00 pm.

Now, for anyone who is interested in the sale, we recommend that you log in to your Amazon India account a few minutes before the sale kicks off. Stay ready with your card details if you intend to pay online. Because it’s not just a naming gimmick, phones do sell out in seconds during these flash sales.

Honor Play launch offer

At the time of Honor Play’s launch earlier this month, the company also announced some special benefits for new and existing Vodafone customers. Per the offer, Vodafone will offer 10 GB of additional data for a year for both prepaid and postpaid customers. This data will be given to users at the beginning of every monthly cycle. However, the offer will be valid only if the Vodafone subscribers have an unlimited pack.

Honor Play specifications and features

To quickly recall, the Honor Play features a 6.3-inch FullHD+ notched display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 970 chipset and has 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in two variants — one with 4 GB of RAM and the other with 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone also supports microSD cards and allows storage to be expanded up to 256 GB.

In terms of optics, the Honor Play sports a combination of a 16 MP sensor and a 2 MP one at the back. Up front is a 16 MP camera for selfies.

Honor Play runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Huawei’s EMUI 8.1 UI overlay baked on top. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, GPS, among others, and it is fueled with a 3,750 mAh battery.