The Honor Play, which was unveiled just last week in India, is most likely going to have a major update announced for it today. The information comes from a Weibo post by the company which shows the two Honor Play devices, one red and one black, with a motherboard-like design on it. Now it isn't clear on what exactly will the update be, but it can be assumed that it will be performance related.

If it happens to be a software update, then it is believed that Honor could be bringing in the CPU Turbo technology that it introduced with the Honor Note 10. This CPU Turbo is not to be confused with GPU Turbo technology which is already present in the Honor Play. Together with CPU and GPU Turbo, the Honor Play could quite likely become a powerful gaming house of a device.

There is also the possibility of this device getting an 8 GB RAM plus 128 GB storage variant. This would make the Honor Play a real competitor to the likes of OnePlus 6 and the Asus ZenFone 5Z. Or to be honest it could just be a normal software update, with few minor increments in the software. In any case, we are sure to know today about the launch.

(Also read: Honor Play review: Only meant for mobile gamers. If you aren't, look elsewhere)

The Honor Play is powered by the Kirin 970 chipset and has a new technology called as GPU Turbo, which the company claims gives better performance while reducing battery consumption. There are two variants of the device which is 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, expandable via a micro-SD card.

The Honor Play runs on Android 8.1 Oreo along with the EMUI 8.2 skin overlaying it. In the camera department, the phone has 16 MP + 2 MP configuration and the primary sensor also has AI capabilities. On the front, we see a 16 MP front camera with a f/2.2 aperture.