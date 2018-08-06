Monday, August 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 06 August, 2018 08:19 IST

Honor Play launching in India today: When and where to watch

The Honor Play is powered by the Kirin 970 chipset and has a new technology called as GPU Turbo.

Huawei sub-brand Honor is set to launch a new smartphone in India today called the Honor Play. The phone will be exclusive to Amazon India and it is expected that the price of the phone will be around the Rs 20,000 mark. To recall the phone has already been announced in China as a gaming smartphone. However, in India Honor has decided to market the phone as a performance device.

Honor Play.

Honor Play.

So how can you watch the launch live? The event is being held in New Delhi at 11:45 AM and it will be streamed live on the YouTube link embedded below. You can also follow Honor India's official Facebook page and Twitter handles for live updates from the event.

(Also Read: Honor Play first impressions: A metallic Honor 10 with a focus on gaming)

The phone has 6.3-inch FulHD+ IPS LCD screen, and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and in-line with the current design trend, we spot a notch at the top.  The Honor Play is powered by the Kirin 970 chipset and has a new technology called as GPU Turbo, which the company claims gives better performance while reducing battery consumption. There is going to be one variant of the device which is 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage, expandable via a micro-SD card.

The Honor Play runs on Android 8.1 Oreo along with the EMUI 8.2 skin overlaying it. In the camera department, the phone has 16 MP + 2 MP configuration and the primary sensor also has AI capabilities. On the front, we see a 16 MP front camera with a f/2.2 aperture.

In terms of connectivity options, the phone has a hybrid SIM slot with 4G VoLTE capability. The device also has a type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone will be sold in two colours of black and blue.

tags


3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

also see

Honor Play

Honor Play first impressions: A metallic Honor 10 with a focus on gaming

Aug 02, 2018

Honor

Honor Play is all set to launch in India on 6 August with GPU Turbo technology

Jul 25, 2018

BlackBerry KEY2

BlackBerry KEY2 with 4.5-inch touch display launches in India at Rs 42,990

Jul 23, 2018

Honor 9N

Honor 9N First Impressions: A 'notch' above its predecessor and a cheaper P20 Lite

Jul 24, 2018

Honor 9N

Honor 9N India launch: When, where and how to watch the live stream

Jul 24, 2018

Honor 9N

Honor 9N Review: Notched display on a budget, but fails to match up to competition

Aug 02, 2018

science

Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity Rover celebrates a lonely and quiet sixth birthday on Mars

Aug 06, 2018

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-2 launch postponed again; Israel may now beat India to the moon

Aug 05, 2018

Stonehenge

Cremation ashes yield secrets about the possible builders of Stonehenge

Aug 05, 2018

Fields medal

Fields Medal winner Caucher Birkar gets a new medal after original prize was stolen

Aug 05, 2018