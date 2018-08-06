Huawei sub-brand Honor is set to launch a new smartphone in India today called the Honor Play. The phone will be exclusive to Amazon India and it is expected that the price of the phone will be around the Rs 20,000 mark. To recall the phone has already been announced in China as a gaming smartphone. However, in India Honor has decided to market the phone as a performance device.

So how can you watch the launch live? The event is being held in New Delhi at 11:45 AM and it will be streamed live on the YouTube link embedded below. You can also follow Honor India's official Facebook page and Twitter handles for live updates from the event.

The phone has 6.3-inch FulHD+ IPS LCD screen, and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and in-line with the current design trend, we spot a notch at the top. The Honor Play is powered by the Kirin 970 chipset and has a new technology called as GPU Turbo, which the company claims gives better performance while reducing battery consumption. There is going to be one variant of the device which is 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage, expandable via a micro-SD card.

The Honor Play runs on Android 8.1 Oreo along with the EMUI 8.2 skin overlaying it. In the camera department, the phone has 16 MP + 2 MP configuration and the primary sensor also has AI capabilities. On the front, we see a 16 MP front camera with a f/2.2 aperture.

In terms of connectivity options, the phone has a hybrid SIM slot with 4G VoLTE capability. The device also has a type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone will be sold in two colours of black and blue.