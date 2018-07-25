Wednesday, July 25, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 25 July, 2018 18:35 IST

Honor Play is all set to launch in India on 6 August with GPU Turbo technology

The device, unveiled in China in June this year has a powerful Kirin 970 CPU.

Bullish on its performance in India in the second quarter, Huawei sub-brand Honor is set to launch the gaming-centric 'Honor Play' smartphone in India on 6 August.

The device, unveiled in China in June this year, will be an Amazon exclusive, said the listing on the e-commerce platform.

"Honor Play" is one of the first phones to feature the turbo GPU technology for gaming and overall performance. The device has a powerful Kirin 970 CPU accompanied by the new turbo GPU.

The display is an LCD panel which is adequately punchy and gets quite bright. Image: tech2/Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Honor 9N. Image: tech2

The company on July 24 launched "Honor 9N" that comes with notch "Full View" display and 19:9 aspect ratio.

The phone comes in three storage variants — 3 GB RAM +32 GB internal storage at Rs 11,999, 4GB RAM +64 GB onboard storage at Rs 13,999 and 4 GB RAM+128 GB internal storage variant at Rs 17,999.

"Honor 9N" will be available on Flipkart from 31 July.

With 188 percent growth, Honor was one of the fastest growing brands in India in the second quarter, registering a 3 percent market share at the fifth place in Q2 2018, said Counterpoint Research in its latest report.

