tech2 News Staff

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has unveiled a smartphone Honor Play 8 in China yesterday. This smartphone is available to buy in the home market of the brand from major retailers in the country and Vmall store. The smartphone is added to the Honor Play 8C (Review) and Honor Play 8A lineup of the company.

Honor Play 8 Specifications and Features

Honor Play 8 comes with a water drop notch 5.71-inch HD+ IPS screen that has a resolution of 7, 20 x 1, 520 pixels. It runs on quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. On the camera front, Honor Play 8 houses 5 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

On the back, the phone has a 13 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and LED. It does not have a fingerprint sensor at the back and have the face unlock feature instead.

Honor Play 8 packs a 3, 020 mAh battery and comes with Android 9.0 Pie OS. Unlike most of the devices, this phone does not have fast charging support. It has two sim slots with dual 4G support.

Honor Play 8 China Price

Honor Play 8 is available to buy at a price point of at CNY 599 (approx Rs 6,000) in China. It has two colour variants — Aurora Blue and Midnight Black.

