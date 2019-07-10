Wednesday, July 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Honor Play 8 launched in China with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and a 5.71-inch display

Honor Play 8 packs with a 3, 020 mAh battery and comes with Android 9.0 Pie OS.

tech2 News StaffJul 10, 2019 11:06:33 IST

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has unveiled a smartphone Honor Play 8 in China yesterday. This smartphone is available to buy in the home market of the brand from major retailers in the country and Vmall store. The smartphone is added to the Honor Play 8C (Review) and Honor Play 8A lineup of the company.

(Also read: Honor View 20 Review: Mesmerising design, capable camera, but OnePlus 6t is better)

Honor Play 8 Specifications and Features

Honor Play 8 comes with a water drop notch 5.71-inch HD+ IPS screen that has a resolution of 7, 20 x 1, 520 pixels. It runs on quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. On the camera front, Honor Play 8 houses 5 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Honor Play 8 launched in China with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and a 5.71-inch display

Honor Play 8.

On the back, the phone has a 13 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and LED. It does not have a fingerprint sensor at the back and have the face unlock feature instead.

Honor Play 8 packs a 3, 020 mAh battery and comes with Android 9.0 Pie OS. Unlike most of the devices, this phone does not have fast charging support. It has two sim slots with dual 4G support.

Honor Play 8 China Price

Honor Play 8 is available to buy at a price point of at CNY 599 (approx Rs 6,000) in China. It has two colour variants — Aurora Blue and Midnight Black.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Honor

Honor Play 8A could be launching in India soon says new report

Jan 22, 2019
Honor Play 8A could be launching in India soon says new report
Rumoured Honor Play 8 spotted on TENAA with 6.08-inch display, 2,920 mAh battery

Honor

Rumoured Honor Play 8 spotted on TENAA with 6.08-inch display, 2,920 mAh battery

Dec 13, 2018

science

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 10, 2019
Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Animal Behaviour

Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Jul 10, 2019
Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019
New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019