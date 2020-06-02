Tuesday, June 02, 2020Back to
Honor Play 4, Play 4 Pro with body temperature sensor to launch in China tomorrow

Honor Play 4 Pro is likely to be powered by Kirin 820 chipset and feature Sony’s IMX600y sensor.


FP TrendingJun 02, 2020 17:20:38 IST

Smartphone maker Honor is going to unveil its Play 4 line – Play 4 and Play 4 Pro - up on 3 June. The phones will feature a body temperature sensor, which could prove helpful in the present time when the world is grappling with COVID-19.

According to GizChinathe Honor Play 4 will sport a 6.81-inch display with FHD+ resolution. It might be available in 4 GB, 6 GB, and even 8 GB RAM variants. The phones re expected to be available in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options.

Honor Play 4, Play 4 Pro with body temperature sensor to launch in China tomorrow

Representational Image

It is likely to feature a quad-camera setup having a 64 MP main shooter, an 8 MP secondary snapper, and two 2 MP modules.

Equipped with a 4,200 mAh battery, the smartphone weighs 213g and measures 170 x 78.5 x 8.9mm. The tech website reports that it is expected to be powered by an octa-core chipset with a 2.0 GHz clock.

Honor Play 4 will reportedly be available in three colours ― white, black, and blue.

It is expected to carry a DVC-AN00 moniker and have Bluetooth 5.1 which allows for quicker file transfer and better power efficiency.

As per GizmoChinathe infrared (IR) sensor used for measuring temperature will also allow Honor Play 4 to control home products like TVs, ACs, and more.

On the other hand, Honor Play 4 Pro is likely to be powered by Kirin 820 SoC and feature Sony’s IMX600y sensor. It will be equipped with 40W fast-charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Play 4 Pro will run on Android 10 and have a 4,500 mAh battery. The phone will feature a 40 MP main camera and 16 MP selfie camera.

