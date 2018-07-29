Sunday, July 29, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 29 July, 2018 18:00 IST

Honor Note 10's new poster released, phone might come with stereo speaker

The phone has been made available for pre-order on Huawei's online store, Vmall.

The coming of the new Honor Note 10 has been floating online for quite some time now. It is said to be officially unveiled on the 31 July. Honor has now introduced a new feature through a poster that hasn't been mentioned in the TENAA listings.

This poster revealed on Weibo shows a block of ice with two speakers inside. Thus it is speculated that the Honor Note 10 might be equipped with stereo speakers.

Leaked image of Honor Note 10. Image: Weibo

Its predecessor, Honor Note 8 which was released in 2016 did not come with a stereo speaker. A stereo speaker can be an essential tool for the new Honor Note 10 as it is a large device with a 6.95-inch display which might be used for playing games and browsing through videos.

Also, the phone has been made available for pre-order on Huawei's online store, Vmall. The users who opt for a pre-order have to make a downpayment of 99 CNY and the user is said to get a free pair of wired earphones.

The pre-order registration began on 26 July and will run till 11:50 pm on 31 July.

The new poster of Honor Note 10. Image: Weibo

However, the phone is available only in two variants which are the 6GB RAM + 64 GB ROM and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM. The online store confirms the phone to be available in the colours Magic Night Black and Phantom Blue.

To refresh our memory, according to the previous reports the Honor Note 10 is said to come with a Kirin 970 processor and in multiple storage variants like 6 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 128 GB ROM, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM, and 8 GB RAM + 512 GB ROM.

The phone will come with a dual lens camera on the back with 16 MP + 24 MP. Also, it is said to be packed with a 13 MP selfie camera. It is expected to run on an EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is said to be packed with a massive 5000mAh battery.

