Has battery life been your biggest bugbear when it comes to using a smartwatch? Well, it’s 2020 and someone had to figure out a solution for the below-average battery life found on most smartwatches. This is where the all-new HONOR MagicWatch 2 has made a giant leap with its mind-boggling two-week battery life feature. Not just that, the smartwatch includes a whole host of features that caters to today’s active urban lifestyle encased in a sleek and sexy smartwatch that makes it worth checking out. Read out more to find out how HONOR’s new smartwatch is just right for you.

Battery Life –

If you’ve been worried about battery life on your smartwatch, here’s some reassuring news. The HONOR MagicWatch 2 offers upto two weeks of battery life thanks to its capacity. Even if you run out of charge you’ll be up and running in just about an hour. No more plugging in your smartwatch each night and throwing other health parameters like Sleep Monitoring out of whack.

The HONOR MagicWatch 2’s battery life is currently one of the best in the smartwatch category. It’s true, you get 30 minutes of music and 30 minutes of Bluetooth calls along with a battery life that extends to two weeks with all lifestyle features such as heart rate monitor, sleep notification and message notification activated. No wonder the battery life on the HONOR MagicWatch 2 is nothing short of revolutionary.

Sleek Design –

The first thing that’ll draw you to the HONOR MagicWatch 2 is its good looks. With a fully circular 46mm design made with aerospace-grade refined stainless steel, the smartwatch inherits the classic look of a traditional mechanical watch with elan. Not just that, you also get options to choose from a wide variety of straps, colours and sizes to customise your smartwatch exactly the way you want it to look. It also features a high definition 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen that is easy to use in bright sunshine as well as low light.

All in all, the smartwatch combines the sporty and traditional look along with a better design upgrade from its previous version. All you have to do is choose between its two-colour variants – Charcoal Black and Flax Brown – and further customise it if you so wish with an array of watch faces that comes with this trendy smartwatch. Coming to customisation, the HONOR MagicWatch 2 that includes a Gallery mode from where you can upload your own preferred images, yes more than one as slideshow, to create your own personalised watch face and make it stand out from any other smartwatch out there.

Health and Fitness Indicators –

The HONOR MagicWatch 2 has 15 goal-based fitness modes (cycling, swimming, triathlon, indoor/ outdoor running, etc.) as well as heart rate monitoring along with useful in-app features like TruRelax that allows you to de-stress with some guided breathing exercises. There are also a series of Running Courses with different run modes with voiceover guidance that have been designed for use by runners of all types – be they amateurs or pro runners.

You can check your resting heart rate, measure stress levels and view your sleep data. You can also view your step counts and active minutes among many other features. To track workouts, every sports range with different settings that allows you to track each of them accurately. For example, running will showcase your pace and distance while swimming will track your stroke rate and calories burnt to help you master each of them. The smartwatch is also water resistant up to 50 metres.

Sleep Tracking is far more advanced on the HONOR MagicWatch 2 as it recognises sleep duration and collates useful information about your sleeping pattern when used regularly. Its TruSleep 2.0 technology can diagnose up to six different types of sleep disorders and suggests over 200 ways to improve your sleep.

The optical Heart Rate monitor on the smartwatch with TruSeen 3.5 AI algorithm and an innovative light path technology is another ground-breaking feature on the HONOR MagicWatch 2. Coupled with other useful features like stress tests and a feature that shows your lowest and highest heart readings every day along with VO2 Max and other metadata about your heart and training recovery times, the Heart Rate Monitor does a fabulous job of keeping you aware about your body’s most vital organ at all times.

Other Lifestyle Features –

The HONOR MagicWatch 2 will display notifications from various third-party apps so you’re always on top of your everyday commitments. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth up to 150m distance from your smartphone along with storage and stores upto 500 songs in its inbuilt memory of 4GB, letting you enjoy an uninterrupted fitness session. The smartwatch also features speakers that can play songs stored on it. There are also cute inactivity alerts that help you jump back on track to lead an active lifestyle.

MagicWatch 2 is the first HONOR smartwatch to support Bluetooth calling that allows you to take a call directly from your smartwatch instead of scrambling for your phone as soon as it starts ringing. Apart from these, the smartwatch pushes the limits of its form by also including features such as push notifications, calendars, alarms, timer and even Find Your Phone in case your smartphone goes missing.

So, if you’ve been holding back from buying a smartwatch because it only catered to fitness enthusiasts or because it had too many lifestyle features that you didn’t use every day, then the new HONOR MagicWatch 2 is just what the tech doctor ordered. After all, why decide between a fitness band and a lifestyle watch when you can have both with the HONOR MagicWatch 2?

Availability and Offers

HONOR MagicWatch 2 (46mm), sold on Amazon, is available for INR 12,999 for the Charcoal Black variant and INR 14,999 for the Flax Brown variant. The product became where No. 1 Bestseller soon after the sale went live and had also sold out all the units on first day of sale.

Not just that, on every purchase of HONOR MagicWatch 2 on Amazon, consumers will get an instant 10% discount on purchase by using SBI Credit Card and the option of 6-month No Cost EMI on all credit and debit cards. Don’t miss the chance as these offers are valid for a limited period till 22nd January, 2020.

This is a partnered post.

