tech2 News Staff

Honor hosted a Smart Product launch event in China where it unveiled an array of new devices including Honor MagicBook Pro, ViewPad 6, Vision X1 Smart TV, TWS Earbuds X1, smart lamp, Router 3 and a few others.

Honor MagicBook Pro, ViewPad 6 pricing, availability

Honor MagicBook Pro comes at a starting price of CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 63,900) which is powered by the Core i5 chipset, the Core i7 model is priced at CNY 6,699 (approx Rs 71,300). The two models offer 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in one Glacier Silver colour variant.

Both the models are now available for purchase in China via JD.com, VMall and other retailers.

The price of Honor ViewPad 6 will be announced on 13 June. It will be available in Emerald Green, Titanium Silver, and Midnight Black colour variants.

The Honor Vision X1 Smart TV comes in two screen sizes. The 55-inch model will cost you CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 24,400) and the 65-inch model is priced at CNY 3,299 (approx 35,100). Both models are now available for pre-booking in China. The 65-inch model will go on sale on 25 May and the 55-inch model will go on sale on 1 June.

The Honor Router 3 is priced at CNY 2019 (approx Rs 2,300) and the TWS X1 earbuds are priced at CNY 169 (approx 1,800).

Honor MagicBook Pro specifications

The laptop features a 16.1-inch full HD IPS display that has a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels. It comes with pre-installed Windows 10. It comes in two models that have different chipsets, one has 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor, and the other comes with 10th generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor. Both the models offer 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Honor MagicBook comes with Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU graphic card.

Honor ViewPad 6 specifications

Honor ViewPad 6 features a 10.4-inch 2K display that has 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Kirin 985 5G chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 10 based Magic UI 3.1 and comes with new Huawei's AppGallery.

This tablet features a 13 MP rear camera with LED Flash and an 8 MP front camera. You will also get a "Magic Pencil" with this tablet. The Honor ViewPad 6 houses a 7,250vmAh battery that supports 22.5 W fast charging.

Honor Vision X1 Smart TV specifications

Honor Vision X1 Smart TV features a customised 4K UHD screen that has a 16:9 aspect ratio. The display also supports DC dimming which reduces strain on the eyes. It is powered by 1.5GHz Honghu 818 quad-core Smart TV chipset. It offers 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage and runs on Hongmeng OS 1.0.

The smart TV sports 10W speakers and for connectivity, it comes with HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0 and more ports.

Honor Router 3, TWS earbuds X1 specifications

Honor Router 3 supports WiFi 6+ and is powered by Kirin W650 WiFi 6+ chipset. As per the company, it promises speeds up to 3,000 Mbps throughput across one 2.4Ghz band and one 5Ghz band.

Honor launched truly wireless earbuds called TWS Earbuds X1 at the event. As per the company, they come with 24-hour battery life. They feature dual microphones and offer a better audio experience.

Honor IoT products

At the event, Honor also launched a Smart Vacuum cleaner that comes powered with 350W motor and delivers up to 1,00,000 RPM. It comes with 65-minute battery life. It also features an ultraviolet-sterilisation cleansing system to effectively eliminate bacteria on different surfaces.

In addition to all these products, Honor also unveiled Air multiplier, humidifier, smart toothbrush, smart lamp and smart kettle.