tech2 News Staff 31 October, 2018 20:39 IST

Honor Magic 2 launches in China with six cameras, 3,400 mAh battery, Android 9 Pie

Honor Magic 2 is said to sport a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel display with FHD+ 1080 x 2340 resolution.

The new Honor Magic 2 which has been on the cards for a while as per leaks has been finally launched in China.

The Magic 2 comes with a mechanical pop-up slider similar to the Huawei P20 Pro where not two but a triple front-facing camera system has been housed.

The phone comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The extremely thin bezels on the display result in an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 84.8 %.

The phone is said to be packed with a 3,400 mAh battery and is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC.  The phone also features the recently unveiled 40W fast charging support.

As far as storage options are concerned, there are two variants on offer — 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM with either 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

Honor Magic 2. Image: Honor

Honor Magic 2. Image: Honor

There is an option of external storage expansion for up to 256 GB as well.

The Honor Magic 2 ships with the latest Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box on top of Magic UI 2.0.

Now not on does the device come with a triple-camera setup on the front, but also there's a three-camera setup on the back. The rear camera consists of two 16 MP sensors and one 24 MP sensor. The phone as mentioned before has a slider housing the front camera which is said to have a 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP camera configuration. So there are a total of 6 cameras on the phone.

Wonder why there's a need of two sensors having the same value!

The phone is said to arrive in silver, blue and pink and as for authentication, the Honor Magic 2 comes with Face ID-like face unlock and a fingerprint sensor.

On the connectivity front, the Honor Magic 2 features Bluetooth 5.0, USB 3.1 Type-C, Wi-Fi.

The Honor Magic 2 is priced at CNY 3799 (approx. Rs 40,300) for the base variant which is 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, CNY 4299 (approx. Rs 45,600) for 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage and CNY 4799 (approx. Rs 50,900) for 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage.

