Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched Honor 9A smartphone which comes with a pre-installed App Gallery. Along with the phone, the company has also unveiled Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds and Honor MagicBook 14 Special Bundle.

Honor 9A specifications

Honor 9A comes with a 6.3-inch dew-drop Fullview display. The smartphone is supported by 3 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage which can be expanded with the help of a microSD card (up to 512 GB).

The latest Honor smartphone is powered with a 5,000 mAh battery that is said to support up to 33 hours of 4G calls, up to 35 hours of video playback and up to 37 hours of FM radio playback.

As for the camera, the Honor 9A sports a triple camera setup on the rear that houses a 13 MP primary lens, a 5 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP depth assistant.

“You can also enjoy a broader view and greater convenience when taking shots of the skyline and natural panoramas with the 120 degree Super Wide Angle Camera,” Honor said.

For selfies, the smartphone has a single 8 MP camera on the front.

The Honor 9A runs on Android 10. The smartphone comes with Huawei App Gallery that provides you a dedicated ecosystem of apps and services for smarter and more seamless user experience.

To provide the best software experience to users, the smartphone also offers the latest Magic UI 3.1.

Honor 9A price and availability

Honor 9A has been launched in a single storage variant of 3 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that is priced at €149 (approximately Rs. 12,840).

The smartphone will be available on Honor, Amazon and other retailers from July. Pre-orders for the Honor 9A will commence from 1 July.

Honor MagicBook 14 specifications

The company is also offering a 12-month subscription of Microsoft 365 Personal on the Honor MagicBook 14. The laptop features 8 + 265 GB RAM, Honor Magic-link 2.0 that enables you to perform multiple tasks.

The device sports a handy pop-up webcam which is "discreetly" hidden underneath the keyboard.

The Honor MagicBook 14 (8+256 GB version in Space Gray) is available for pre-order in the UK, France and Germany from 23 to 30 June. The device can be pre-booked at hihonor.com at a price of €649.90 (approximately Rs. 55,697).

Honor True Wireless Earbuds specifications

The Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds comes with a 7 mm composite diaphragm speaker that provides decent sound quality and reduces noise in your surroundings when you are on calls or are listening to music.

With up to 24 hours of superior battery life, the Honor earbuds can last for 24 hours of calls and music playback.