FP Studio

The world is hurtling towards automation at full tilt. Yet even in a crowded marketplace, HONOR, one of the fastest-growing global brands is no stranger to India. Leaving a lot of other brands far behind when it comes to AI technology, it has successfully stayed ahead of the curve - an incredible feat in an always-on tech market!

Loved by scores of youth already, the company has now set its sights on getting a more substantial chunk of India's highly viable smartphone market. In a bold move, this Chinese company is shaking things up with bold new product strategy bolstered by a revamped branding plan. Considering that India is the brand's second-biggest market after China, the company is set to make substantial investments to ensure it has a strong India presence. In the short term, they want to be the number one smartphone player in terms of quality and having an excellent after-sales reputation.

But this is only the beginning. The management believes that India has proven value and might look to deepening its local ties, especially for component manufactures and a future exports hub. This is because, in the long-term, competitive pricing, quality products and renowned after-sales services are only one phase in HONOR's megawatt scheme.

We are at already at the next wave of the industrial revolution, and the only way to succeed is to be prepared. There is no substitute for high tech and fantastic infrastructure to support it. HONOR is at the cusp of Industry 4.0 based on latest technologies such as AI, ML, IoT, Big Data Analytics and facial recognition, to name a few.

Stable 5G will only make its ambitious dreams come true. Taking all this into account, HONOR has developed an Internet of Things (IoT) product strategy for all its subsequent product launches called 1+8+N.

'1' stands for smartphones while '8' signifies HONOR products like HONOR Vision, HONOR Watch, HONOR laptops, HONOR bands, HONOR glasses and more. The final 'N' denotes ecosystem partner products that include mobile offices, smart homes, sports and health capabilities, audio-visual entertainment and smart travel products.

While the rollout of products will be gradual, the idea is for all these ecosystem devices to be controlled by one great smartphone. This means that '1' will be the control device — a smartphone, which is lightweight, easy to travel with and simple to set up and use. '8' represents larger devices or access points including wearable smart technology, tablets and more. Finally, 'N' is where excellent products and the company's vision for a genuinely efficient ecosystem come together flawlessly. This means both networks as well as the company's IoT devices can be connected, for example, you could use HONOR Vision to conveniently activate smart devices in your home with a simple voice command, dim lights like a movie theatre without getting up to switch off the lights. HONOR Vision, which was unveiled at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019 will also soon be officially launched in India. Life is about to get a whole lot easier!

While 2019 saw the entry of the HONOR Watch Magic, HONOR Band 5 and HONOR Pad 5, aside the top class smartphones that were launched. The year ahead has plenty of new HONOR offerings in store. We're excited about this new name on the block with loads of potential and exceptional products that will change the way we live.

This is a partnered post.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.