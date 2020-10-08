Thursday, October 08, 2020Back to
Honor Event 2020 LIVE Updates: Honor Watch ES, Watch GS Pro, Choice TWS earbuds to debut today

tech2 News StaffOct 08, 2020 11:18:57 IST

The Honor Choice true wireless earbuds are likely to come with 24-hour battery life with the help of the charging charge.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 11:29 (IST)

    The two smartwatches had already debuted at IFA 2020

  • 11:23 (IST)

    Honor will launch three wearables today 

    These products include Watch ES, Watch GS Pro and Choice TWS earbuds

  • 11:19 (IST)

    Welcome to the liveblog of the Honor launch event

    The event will kick off at 12 pm today. Stay tuned for the live updates...

    • read more

Honor is all set to launch two smartwatches and its first TWS earbuds in India today. These wearables include Watch ES, Watch GS Pro and Choice TWS earbuds. The two smartwatches were unveiled at the IFA 2020 that was held last month. All three products will be available for purchase during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The company has already given out a lot of details about the two smartwatches including display, features, battery and more.

Honor Event 2020 LIVE Updates: Honor Watch ES, Watch GS Pro, Choice TWS earbuds to debut today

Honor Watch ES. Image: Honor Global

Honor Choice TWS Earbuds expected specifications

Going by a previous report, the Honor Choice true wireless earbuds are likely to come with 24-hour battery life with the help of the charging charge. They are expected to come with dual-microphones noise cancellation for calls, low-latency, dual-channel transmission technology, instant auto-pairing and touch controls. In addition to this, the earbuds might come with a 7mm diaphragm that offers clean deep bass and clear vocals. They are likely to come with Bluetooth 5.0, 130ms low-latency, IP54 rating and dust resistance.

Honor Watch ES expected specifications

The Honor Watch ES sports a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 70 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartwatch lets you access apps like messages, call, and others. It comes with options for over 200 watch faces. The Watch ES also have six different Always-on display watch faces.

The watch comes in a black, white and pink colour option.

The watch features 50 m water resistance. It also come with a personal virtual coach mode, which shows an animated coach that tells you what exercise to do and how. The watch comes with 12 exercise courses. It has 95 workout modes. The watch also features automatic workout recognition. So even if you forget to log a workout in the watch, it will recognise that you started your exercise and will show you the results at the end. The Watch ES also comes with a period tracker, stress monitor and sleep analysis. The Honor Watch ES can apparently offer up to 10 days of battery life.

Honor Watch GS Pro expected specifications

The Honor Watch GS Pro is a rugged smartwatch. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and a stainless steel bezel. Honor claims that the watch's build gives it a high resistance to external forces and accidental shock. The body of the watch is made of reinforced polycarbonate fibre. The smartwatch comes in Charcoal black, Marl white and Camo Blue colour options.

The Watch GS Pro uses its own GPS algorithm. This capability is used by a feature called Route back. The watch also shows timely updates on sunset/sunrise time, tide conditions, moonset/moonrise time, and bad weather alerts.

Outdoor activities include options for snowboarding, skiing and outdoor cross-country. For these activities, the watch will show options like altitude levels, SpO2 monitor, time duration, among others.

The watch is also compatible with underwater sports. The Watch GS Pro is both water and salt resistant.

The watch also comes with over 100 workout mode.

The Honor Watch GS Pro can apparently offer up to 25-day battery life.



