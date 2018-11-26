Monday, November 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Honor Days Sale on Flipkart: Upto Rs 4,000 off on Honor 9N, 9 Lite and more

Offers include discounts on flagship Honor devices such as the Honor 10, Honor 9 Lite and more.

tech2 News Staff Nov 26, 2018 11:09 AM IST

Flipkart has started its Honor Days Sale from today and it will continue till 29 November. As you can possibly guess by the name of the sale, Honor products are going to be offered with incredible discounts on Flipkart for the duration of these three days.

Honor Play. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput

Honor Play. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput

Offers include discounts on Honor devices such as the Honor 10, Honor 9 Lite and more. The latest smartphone from the Huawei sub-brand is the Honor 8C which joins the likes of the Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite in the mid-range price category. Here are the best offers available on the sale.

The Honor 9N is currently one of Honor's cheapest offering on the sale with a price tag of Rs 9,999 down from the original price tag of Rs 13,999 for the 3 GB RAM variant.

The Honor 9 Lite is also in the same price bracket as the Honor 9N with a Rs 9,999 price tag as well for its 3 GB RAM variant. The only difference between the two phones happens to be the notched display present on the Honor 9N.

The Honor 10, which is the current flagship grade smartphone by Honor in India, is being priced at Rs 24,999 in the sale.

In the entry-level market for smartphones, the Honor 7S happens to available for Rs 5,999 for the duration of the sale. Other smartphones such as Honor 9i and Honor 7C are also being sold at discounted prices of Rs 12,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Honor 8C

Honor 8C to launch in India next week with 6.26-inch display, 4,000 mAh battery

Nov 20, 2018

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite with Kirin 710 chipset, dual-camera setup launched in China

Nov 21, 2018

Honor 10

Honor 10 Lite to launch on 21 November in China with Kirin 710 SoC and GPU Turbo

Nov 14, 2018

Honor 8C

Honor 8C first impressions: Another great design, but camera is cause for concern

Nov 24, 2018

Fuchsia OS

Huawei starts testing Google's secretive Fuchsia OS on Honor Play: Report

Nov 24, 2018

NewsTracker

Myntra-Jabong CEO Ananth Narayanan may step down following changes in reporting structure at Flipkart

Nov 15, 2018

science

Climate change

Climate change will cost US hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century

Nov 25, 2018

nano-grenades

Chemists develop unique nano-grenades to help fight cancer and other diseases

Nov 25, 2018

Elephant

An elephant-sized mammal cousin lived alongside dinosaurs 205 mn years ago

Nov 25, 2018

Climate Correction

Researchers called out on wrong data in study about how fast oceans are warming

Nov 24, 2018