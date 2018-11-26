tech2 News Staff

Flipkart has started its Honor Days Sale from today and it will continue till 29 November. As you can possibly guess by the name of the sale, Honor products are going to be offered with incredible discounts on Flipkart for the duration of these three days.

Offers include discounts on Honor devices such as the Honor 10, Honor 9 Lite and more. The latest smartphone from the Huawei sub-brand is the Honor 8C which joins the likes of the Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite in the mid-range price category. Here are the best offers available on the sale.

The Honor 9N is currently one of Honor's cheapest offering on the sale with a price tag of Rs 9,999 down from the original price tag of Rs 13,999 for the 3 GB RAM variant.

The Honor 9 Lite is also in the same price bracket as the Honor 9N with a Rs 9,999 price tag as well for its 3 GB RAM variant. The only difference between the two phones happens to be the notched display present on the Honor 9N.

The Honor 10, which is the current flagship grade smartphone by Honor in India, is being priced at Rs 24,999 in the sale.

In the entry-level market for smartphones, the Honor 7S happens to available for Rs 5,999 for the duration of the sale. Other smartphones such as Honor 9i and Honor 7C are also being sold at discounted prices of Rs 12,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively.