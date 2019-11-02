Saturday, November 02, 2019Back to
Honor could reportedly be unveiling three 5G-compatible smartphones very soon

Honor will be launching three 5G smartphones which include the Honor V30 5G, Honor V30 Pro 5G and Honor Magic 3.


tech2 News StaffNov 02, 2019 10:41:42 IST

Even with the ongoing US blacklist problems with parent company Huawei, Honor is still going full steam ahead for launching new products. Chinese telecom providers announced commercial availability of 5G in the country earlier this week and Honor is going to take full utilisation of this by releasing at least 3 5G-compatible phones.

Representational image.

As per a report seen on Chinese website news.mydrivers, Honor will be launching three 5G smartphones which include the Honor V30 5G, Honor V30 Pro 5G and Honor Magic 3 5G. Of these the V30 and V30 Pro have been leaked a few times but this is the first time we are hearing about the Honor Magic 3.

Honor V30 and V30 Pro expected specs

As per a tweet by Teme, the biggest highlight of V30-series devices is expected to be their 60 MP rear camera.

The leak also reveals that Honor V30 is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup whereas the Pro variant might feature a quad rear camera setup.

Honor V30 might sport a punch hole LCD display with a single front camera. The phone is expected to run on Kirin 990 chipset and is likely to pack with a 4,000 mAh battery that might support 22.5w SuperCharge.

As for Honor V30 Pro, the tweet suggests that unlike the V30 variant, this smartphone is speculated to come with a dual selfie camera and might feature an OLED punch-hole display. Along with this, we can also expect that V30 Pro will pack with a 4,200 mAh battery that might support 40W SuperCharge. It might come with 15w wireless charging as well. If this is true, then this will be the first Honor smartphone to get this feature. Honor V30 Pro is expected to run on Kirin 990 5G processor.

