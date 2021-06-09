FP Trending

Touted as the world’s first fitness tracker to feature a full-screen display, the Honor Band 6 has finally been introduced in India by Honor at a competitive price. The smartwatch-cum-fitness tracker closely resembles the Honor Watch ES thanks to its similar rectangular display. The band was initially introduced in China a few months ago. Listed for Rs 3,999, Honor Band 6 has been launched in India in three colours including Coral Black, Coral Pink and Sandstone Grey. It will go on sale on Flipkart starting 14 June.

The smart band was launched in China in two different variants – the base variant was priced at CNY 249 (Rs 2,800 approx.) and the NFC variant was priced at CNY 289 (Rs 3,300, approx.).

The Honor Band features a 1.47-inch colour AMOLED display, which is one of its USPs since the display area of the band is larger than that of traditional fitness trackers. It also features 2.5D curved glass protection, all-day heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and SpO2 monitoring. It has 10 workout modes in total. Additionally, the band can also track six workouts automatically.

It also comes with features such as stress tracking and menstrual cycle tracking. Talking about battery life, Honor claims users need to charge the device for just 10 minutes to get three days’ worth of battery life. On a full charge, Honor claims the wearable's battery will last 14 days with typical usage and 10 days with heavy usage. The fitness tracker also has a 5ATM water resistance rating.