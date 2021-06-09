Wednesday, June 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Honor Band 6 to go on sale in India on 14 June: Check features, prices and more details

The Honor Band 6 smart band will be available in three colours – Coral Black, Coral Pink and Sandstone Grey.


FP TrendingJun 09, 2021 19:52:15 IST

Touted as the world’s first fitness tracker to feature a full-screen display, the Honor Band 6 has finally been introduced in India by Honor at a competitive price. The smartwatch-cum-fitness tracker closely resembles the Honor Watch ES thanks to its similar rectangular display. The band was initially introduced in China a few months ago. Listed for Rs 3,999, Honor Band 6 has been launched in India in three colours including Coral Black, Coral Pink and Sandstone Grey. It will go on sale on Flipkart starting 14 June.

The smart band was launched in China in two different variants – the base variant was priced at CNY 249 (Rs 2,800 approx.) and the NFC variant was priced at CNY 289 (Rs 3,300, approx.).

The Honor Band 6 features 2.5D curved glass protection, all-day heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and SpO2 monitoring. Image: Honor

The Honor Band 6 features 2.5D curved glass protection, all-day heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and SpO2 monitoring. Image: Honor

The Honor Band features a 1.47-inch colour AMOLED display, which is one of its USPs since the display area of the band is larger than that of traditional fitness trackers. It also features 2.5D curved glass protection, all-day heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and SpO2 monitoring. It has 10 workout modes in total. Additionally, the band can also track six workouts automatically.

It also comes with features such as stress tracking and menstrual cycle tracking. Talking about battery life, Honor claims users need to charge the device for just 10 minutes to get three days’ worth of battery life. On a full charge, Honor claims the wearable's battery will last 14 days with typical usage and 10 days with heavy usage. The fitness tracker also has a 5ATM water resistance rating.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Honor Band 6

Honor Band 6 with a blood oxygen monitor to launch in India soon confirms Flipkart teaser

Jun 02, 2021
Honor Band 6 with a blood oxygen monitor to launch in India soon confirms Flipkart teaser

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021