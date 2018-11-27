tech2 News Staff

Honor will officially launch the Honor 8C in India on 29 November with a 4,000 mAh battery and 6.26-inch FullView display that features a notch.

But that's not all, Honor will also be launching the Honor Band 4 fitness tracker along with the upcoming smartphone.

This new fitness tracker will be an Amazon exclusive.

The Honor Band 4 was released earlier in China for the price of CNY 199 (roughly Rs 2,100).

One of the interesting features of the band is that it has got two modes. You can wear it on the wrist or attach it to your shoes. This is called the foot mode.

The band is said to be water-resistant for up to 50 meters and comes with Bluetooth 4.2 support.

Honor says that the band can last 21 days on a single charge and for two weeks during regular usage.

Honor Band 4 sports a 0.5-inch OLED screen and has a dual-colour wrist strap.

Currently, the Honor Band 3 is available for Rs 2,199 on Flipkart.