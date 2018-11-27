Tuesday, November 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Honor Band 4 fitness band with 0.5-inch OLED screen to launch on 29 November

Honor Band 4 is said to be water-resistant for up to 50 meters and comes with Bluetooth 4.2 support.

tech2 News Staff Nov 27, 2018 21:25 PM IST

Honor will officially launch the Honor 8C in India on 29 November with a 4,000 mAh battery and 6.26-inch FullView display that features a notch.

But that's not all, Honor will also be launching the Honor Band 4 fitness tracker along with the upcoming smartphone.

This new fitness tracker will be an Amazon exclusive.

The Honor Band 4 was released earlier in China for the price of CNY 199 (roughly Rs 2,100).

Honor Band 4. Image: Honor

Honor Band 4. Image: Honor

One of the interesting features of the band is that it has got two modes. You can wear it on the wrist or attach it to your shoes. This is called the foot mode.

The band is said to be water-resistant for up to 50 meters and comes with Bluetooth 4.2 support.

Honor says that the band can last 21 days on a single charge and for two weeks during regular usage.

Foot Mode on Honor Band 4. Image: Honor

Foot Mode on Honor Band 4. Image: Honor

Honor Band 4 sports a 0.5-inch OLED screen and has a dual-colour wrist strap.

Currently, the Honor Band 3 is available for Rs 2,199 on Flipkart.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Honor 8C

Honor 8C first impressions: Another great design, but camera is cause for concern

Nov 24, 2018

Honor 8C

Honor 8C to launch in India next week with 6.26-inch display, 4,000 mAh battery

Nov 20, 2018

Honor

Honor Days Sale on Flipkart: Upto Rs 4,000 off on Honor 9N, 9 Lite and more

Nov 26, 2018

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite with Kirin 710 chipset, dual-camera setup launched in China

Nov 21, 2018

Fuchsia OS

Huawei starts testing Google's secretive Fuchsia OS on Honor Play: Report

Nov 24, 2018

Honor 10

Honor 10 Lite to launch on 21 November in China with Kirin 710 SoC and GPU Turbo

Nov 14, 2018

science

Indian Space Research

Next big challenge in Indian space research is astrobiology: Former ISRO Chief

Nov 27, 2018

Embryo Editing

Inventor of CRISPR calls for a global moratorium on gene-edited embryos, humans

Nov 27, 2018

Satellite Launch

ISRO to launch earth observation satellites, 30 others aboard PSLV on 29 November

Nov 27, 2018

Climate Change

Livestock farming could take up half the greenhouse gas emissions by 2030: Study

Nov 27, 2018