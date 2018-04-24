Honor has announced its new ‘Blockbuster sale’ which will see some Honor devices being sold at a discount. The sale period begins tomorrow, that is 24 April and will go on till 27 April. The sale will take place on Honor's online store.

In the offer period, Honor will be offering various discounts and cashback on a bunch of its products.

The most prominent of the offers are the ones being offered on Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7X smartphones.

Both the 32 GB and 64 GB variants of the Honor 7X are on offer and they come with a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 1,000, on payments made via MobiKwik mobile wallet. In addition to that, for the 32 GB model, for each day of the sale, 20 users can win a selfie stick. And on buying the higher 64 GB device, customers can win a discount coupon worth Rs 1,000, which of course will be redeemable only on Honor’s online website.

In order to get the discount coupon, users need to sign in on Honor Store, click on the Get Coupon button, copy the relevant coupon code, and apply the coupon to avail the discount.

In addition to that, the Honor 9 Lite 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant can also get you a 10 percent cashback on purchases made via Mobikwik mobile wallet. The cashback will be up to Rs 1,000 only.

Besides the smartphones, there are also some offers on accessories by the company. Honor revealed that during the sale, the Huawei Quick Charger AP32 will be available at a 50 percent discount, bringing its price down to Rs 499.

Further, there also a few smartphone cases on offer. The Honor 6X PC (Polycarbonate) case will be available at a discounted price of Rs 29, down from its earlier Rs 299. The Honor 6X flip case will be sold at a price of Rs 99 during the sale. Also, the Honor 8 Lite PC case will be sold for Rs 29, down from its Rs 299, and the Honor 8 Lite flip will be available for Rs 49, down from Rs 399.