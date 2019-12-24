Tuesday, December 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Honor 9X and Honor Magic Watch 2 might arrive in India in January 2020

Honor 9X is expected to be powered by Kirin 710F processor and triple rear camera setup.


tech2 News StaffDec 24, 2019 14:54:28 IST

It is being speculated that Honor might unveil two of its products in January 2020. These products might include — Honor 9X, already launched in China in July this year and the Honor Magic Watch 2 that debuted in China last month. This information was revealed in a report by 91Mobiles.

As per the Chinese variant, the USP of Honor 9X is its chipset, the Kirin 710F. The successor of the Honor 8X (review) also features a triple camera setup at the back. As for the Honor Magic Watch 2, it comes with an AMOLED display and a battery that can last up to two weeks.

Honor 9X and Honor Magic Watch 2 might arrive in India in January 2020

Honor Magic Watch 2, Image: Honor

Honor 9X expected specifications

The Honor 9X is likely to sport a notch-less 6.59 inch FHD+ LCD display. The smartphone might come with a pop-up selfie camera. It is expected to be powered by the Kirin 710F chipset and might be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery. It is likely to come with fast charging support and a Type-C port as well.

Honor 9X. Image: Honor

Honor 9X. Image: Honor

In the camera department, it might come with a 16 MP front camera and a triple camera setup at the back. This rear camera setup is expected to include 48 MP + 2 MP + 8 MP cameras.

The Honor 9X is expected to run on EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

Honor Magic Watch 2 expected specifications

Just like the Chinese variant, Honor Magic Watch 2 is expected to come in two size variants — 42mm and 46mm. The 42 mm variant is likely to come with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display whereas the 46 mm might sport a 1.3-inch display. Both these variants might be powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 chipset. In terms of battery, the company boasts that the battery of Honor Magic Watch 2 can last up to two weeks, so the same is being expected in the Indian version as well. In terms of features, the smartwatch comes with features like 15 fitness modes, heart rate monitor, Bluetooth calling, always-on display, offline music playback and sleep tracking. It might also be water-resistant up to 5 ATM.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Honor

Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro specifications leaked in detail ahead of 23 July launch

Jul 10, 2019
Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro specifications leaked in detail ahead of 23 July launch
Honor Band 5 coming soon in China, could launch alongisde the Honor 9X

Honor

Honor Band 5 coming soon in China, could launch alongisde the Honor 9X

Jul 07, 2019
Honor V30 to Honor 20 Pro: List of smartphones that will get the new Magic UI 3.0 update

Honor

Honor V30 to Honor 20 Pro: List of smartphones that will get the new Magic UI 3.0 update

Nov 27, 2019
Honor set to launch the Honor 9N and not 9X on 24 July in India

Huawei

Honor set to launch the Honor 9N and not 9X on 24 July in India

Jul 16, 2018
Honor could probably launch the Honor 9N (2018) in India on 24 July

Honor

Honor could probably launch the Honor 9N (2018) in India on 24 July

Jul 15, 2018
Honor 20 is everything you desire in a smartphone, and then some more!

Honor 20 is everything you desire in a smartphone, and then some more!

Jun 20, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019