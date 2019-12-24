tech2 News Staff

It is being speculated that Honor might unveil two of its products in January 2020. These products might include — Honor 9X, already launched in China in July this year and the Honor Magic Watch 2 that debuted in China last month. This information was revealed in a report by 91Mobiles.

As per the Chinese variant, the USP of Honor 9X is its chipset, the Kirin 710F. The successor of the Honor 8X (review) also features a triple camera setup at the back. As for the Honor Magic Watch 2, it comes with an AMOLED display and a battery that can last up to two weeks.

Honor 9X expected specifications

The Honor 9X is likely to sport a notch-less 6.59 inch FHD+ LCD display. The smartphone might come with a pop-up selfie camera. It is expected to be powered by the Kirin 710F chipset and might be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery. It is likely to come with fast charging support and a Type-C port as well.

In the camera department, it might come with a 16 MP front camera and a triple camera setup at the back. This rear camera setup is expected to include 48 MP + 2 MP + 8 MP cameras.

The Honor 9X is expected to run on EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

Honor Magic Watch 2 expected specifications

Just like the Chinese variant, Honor Magic Watch 2 is expected to come in two size variants — 42mm and 46mm. The 42 mm variant is likely to come with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display whereas the 46 mm might sport a 1.3-inch display. Both these variants might be powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 chipset. In terms of battery, the company boasts that the battery of Honor Magic Watch 2 can last up to two weeks, so the same is being expected in the Indian version as well. In terms of features, the smartwatch comes with features like 15 fitness modes, heart rate monitor, Bluetooth calling, always-on display, offline music playback and sleep tracking. It might also be water-resistant up to 5 ATM.

