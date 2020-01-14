FP Studio

In what could be a pleasant New Year surprise for gadget enthusiasts in India, global tech giant HONOR has decided to launch the all new “HONOR 9X” in the already overcrowded affordable & mid-range category. The latest entrant in the segment will replace the bestselling HONOR 8X that attracted over 15 million buyers till date.

The USPs of this smartphone include a large, bezel-less screen, pop-up selfie camera, and gorgeous glass design on the back panel. You will also get AI-enabled triple camera set-up at the back, beefier battery, and a powerful processor for lag-free experience. Scroll down to read in detail about the features, launch offers, sale date, and other details regarding this smartphone.

16 MP AI-enabled Pop-up Selfie Camera

One of the highlights of the HONOR 9X is that it doesn’t come with a selfie camera notch or punch-hole camera at the front. Instead, it features a motorised 16 MP AI-enabled pop-up camera for clicking crisp and bright selfies. The Intelligent Fall Detection technology means that the camera automatically retracts itself in the event of phone being dropped. Also, the anti-dust and anti-splash mechanism ensures that your camera stay protected against the potential hazards.

48 MP triple camera at the back

Apart from the 16-MP selfie camera, Honor 9X features 48-MP triple camera set-up with Sony IMX582 sensor at the rear that can capture detailed and sharp images even after extreme zoom. The 8-MP super wide-angle lens gives you a 120-degree view and the 2-MP depth camera can take the best portrait shots. Additionally, the AIS Super Night Mode will allow you to capture ultra-clear images even during the night.

The camera also comes embedded with the AI feature which can recognise 22 different categories in 500 different scenarios. Apart from this, it is equipped with the AIS (Artificial Image Stabilization) technology for capturing blur-free images and videos on the go.

Large FHD+ 6.59-inch display

Thanks to the pop-up camera, the HONOR 9X boasts of a large, bezel-less display that is usually found in premium high-end smartphones. With a full-view FHD+ screen of 6.59 inches with an incomparable screen to body ratio of 91%, you can watch high-resolution videos and play games without any distractions. Moreover, with the AI Video Enhancement technology, the contrast is automatically adjusted to apply more details in excessively bright or dark areas.

Also, the users need not struggle to read the contents of the screen under bright sunlight as the screen’s brightness will automatically adjust itself to deliver phenomenal clarity regardless of the environment. Additionally, being the user-friendly smartphone, HONOR 9X’s display is designed with advanced TUV Rheinland-certified blue light filter to ensure that there is no added strain on your eyes even after prolonged usage of the device.

Dynamic X-design on the back panel

HONOR has crafted a strikingly gorgeous design on the back panel of its latest smartphone. The unique X-shaped texture in the Sapphire Blue finish offers an elegant and chic look to the HONOR 9X. The smartphone also comes in the Midnight Black colour variant which is more subdued but a classy option.

Kirin 710f chipset for a powerful performance

The HONOR 9X packs a powerful Kirin 710f processor coupled with a huge RAM to provide lag-free performance to its users. You can watch movies, play games, send messages, and switch between the apps with utmost ease. The smartphone comes with an internal memory of 128-GB to ensure that you’ll never run out of memory to store all your essential files and applications. Moreover, the massive 4000-mAh battery provides enough juice so that it can last all day long even with a heavy usage.

GPU Turbo 3.0 mode for undistracted gaming experience

The HONOR 9X is one of the few smartphones in the market to support the GPU Turbo 3.0 gaming mode, enabling smooth operation of graphically-intensive games such as PUBG mobile, Vainglory, Arena of Valor, Call of Duty mobile, NBA 2K18 etc. Additionally, the AI Signal Enhancer can regain the 4G signal instantly, if the phone is in the weak-signal zone, to provide an undistracted gaming experience.

Sale date, Price, and Launch offers

HONOR 9X will be available in two variants – 4+128 GB @Rs.13,999 and 6+128 GB @Rs. 16,999. It will be up for grabs at flipkart.com from 19th January 2020. On the first day of sale, a discount of Rs.1000 is available on buying this smartphone. Additionally, you can also avail 10% instant discount by purchasing the smartphone between 19th to 22nd January using an ICICI Bank credit card.

The Verdict

The HONOR 9X prudently justifies its tagline #UpForExtra by promising some extraordinary features along with a powerful performance at an affordable price. All in all, it is currently the best-budgeted smartphone in India to feature a pop-up selfie camera and bezel-less display.

This is a partnered post.

