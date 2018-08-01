India is a smorgasbord for the budget smartphone market. Two players who have been duking it out in this arena are Xiaomi and Honor. Xiaomi has held the edge for quite some time and looked to consolidate after it launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. But Honor just changed the whole game with the Honor 9N.

Let’s do a quick comparison between both phones to find out which one emerges on top.

Design

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has a metal design with plastic antenna bands at the top and bottom. Xiaomi has been following this pattern for quite some time now. To their credit, it has worked very well for them so far. Honor 9N has turned design on its head. Their design language is so much better than the competition. It has a futuristic curved glass design that gives the Honor 9N a very premium feel. The phone is bezel-less and gives you the comfort of a full notch. The Note 5 Pro has huge bezels on both sides and it feels like it has an extra-large look, that doesn’t work in its favour.

Display

At 5.99 inches, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is larger than the Honor 9N (5.84 inches) but the small difference in size pales to the difference in display quality. The Honor 9N has a better display quality with multiple viewing angles. The Remi Not 5 Pro comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio while the Honor 9N boasts of a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The Honor 9N is light and easy to manoeuvre. You can get to the fingerprint sensor and volume buttons with one hand which might be difficult with Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Camera

Both phones have a dual setup feature at the rear. The Honor 9N has a 13 MP sensor with a 2MP depth sensor while the Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 12 MP camera with a 5 MP depth sensor. The Honor 9N sports a 16 MP front camera while its counterpart has a 20 MP front camera.

Both cameras are good with the Bokeh effect. The Honor 9N is the better camera for selfies. It especially works great indoors with bright lighting.

Pricing

While the Honor 9N starts at Rs. 11,999/- for its 3GB variant, it only makes sense to compare apples to apples. The Redmi Note 5 Pro 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage will push you back by Rs. 14,999/- while the Honor 9N’s 4 GB RAM and 64 GB variant is at Rs, 13,999/-. For the budget consumer, a difference of Rs. 1,000/- could be the deciding factor while making the purchase decision.

Another factor to consider is the fact the Honor 9N has an expandable storage of up to 256 GB. If you are the sorts who like to have a lot of movies and music stored on your phone, you know which phone you are going for.

Android OS

Both phones run on Android’s Oreo 8.0. The difference is that the Honor 9N has the Oreo 8.0 right out of the box while the Redmi Note 5 Pro needs a software update to move from Nougat to Oreo.

Battery

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 4,000 mAh battery while the Honor 9N comes with a 3,000 mAh battery. Clearly, Xiaomi comes out on top here.

Processor

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 1.8 GHz, Octa Core, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor while the Honor 9N runs on a 2.36 GHz, Octa Core, HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. While on first glance it may seem that the Redmi Note 5 Pro is a better bet for games, don’t underestimate the gaming mode in the Honor 9N. It enhances your gaming experience very well. It shows that Honor is taking a hard look at what gamers need when they buy a phone.

If you are looking for an all-round phone, we would recommend the Honor 9N. It looks amazing, has great user functionality, and has a very good camera. You will make heads turn.

This article is sponsored by Honor 9N.