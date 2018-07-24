Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Back to
24 July, 2018

Honor 9N India launch: When, where and how to watch the unveiling live

The Honor 9N is said to be an updated version of the Honor 9i which was launched in last October.

Huawei's online-only sub-brand Huawei is launching a new budget-oriented smartphone in India today, named the Honor 9N. Honor has not been secretive when it comes to the name of the device, so we do officially know that it will be named the Honor 9N.

The Honor 9i (2018) will be rebranded as the Honor 9N in India. Image: Honor China

The Honor 9i (2018) will be rebranded as the Honor 9N in India. Image: Honor China

The smartphone will be launched at an event in New Delhi and will be live-streamed on Honor India's YouTube page. The event is expected to start at 11:30 am so make sure you're tuned in by then if you don't want to miss any juicy details.

The Honor 9N is said to be an updated version of the Honor 9i which was launched in India last October and will feature a notch, similar to what we had seen on the Huawei P20 Lite.

Expected specifications of the phone include a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with a notch and in a 19:9 aspect ratio. It’s expected to be powered by the Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC with 4 GB RAM and either 64 GB or 128 GB storage variants. This should be expandable by up to 256 GB via a micro SD card.

Regarding the cameras, we’re expecting to see a 13+2 MP dual camera on the rear and a 16 MP unit on the front. Being a Huawei phone, the device will likely run the Android 8.1-based EMUI 8.1.

You can read up on all we know about the Honor 9N here.

