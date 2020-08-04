FP Studio

Keeping in mind this increasing need for budget phones that have a strong performance, the global smartphone brand HONOR has launched two new offerings - HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S on July 31st. Affordable and feature-packed both of these devices come under INR 10K and INR 7K respectively, with a number of features that Indian consumers will definitely appreciate.

HONOR 9A - What's under the hood?

Power up your life with the outstanding 5000mAh battery that is set to give you uninterrupted phone usage all day long. HONOR's first smartphone, HONOR 9A gives you the incredible battery ability enough to give you upto 35 hours of video playback, 33 hours of 4G calls or 37 hours of music playback, as claimed by HONOR. Besides, HONOR 9A also features reverse charging, so all you need is a HONOR 9A smartphone which offers a long lasting battery and an OTG cable, to charge any of your other devices. Everything put inside a compact and youth-centric looking smartphone, which is just 185g of weight and 9.04 mm in thickness, rather we should call it thin.

But that's not all. You can store thousands of photographs or hundreds of episodes of your favourite show right on your device. Take it with you with the 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that's easily upgradeable to 512GB via a microSD card via triple card slot provided in the smartphone.

Music, photos, or files, storage will never be a problem again. Besides storing all this music, you can go straight from work to after-party in seconds with the sound system enhanced by Smart PA and 3.5mm audio jack. The cool Party Mode feature gives you the option of a more immersive experience as you can split audio channels across multiple phones and invite your friends to join in the fun.

The 6.3-inch (16cm) Dewdrop Fullview display backed by a crisp HD+ resolution of 1600x720, 16.7M colours and 278 PPI, this phone also comes with TÜV Rheinland Certified Eye Comfort technology, Andorid 10’s Dark Mode, to reduce the strain on your eyes, Fingerprint and Facial Unlock for better security and privacy. All of these phenomenal features are powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) chipset and HONOR’s flagship Magic UI 3.1 powered by Android 10, for a great smartphone experience, at just under the INR10k mark.

But perhaps the most swanky features remains its striking colour variants – Phantom Blue and Midnight Black and the cool triple camera setup designed to take stunning portraits. It has a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. Completing the setup is a 5MP secondary lens for 120 degree super wide angle with distortion correction technology, and another 2MP depth sensor camera on the back. The 8MP selfie camera does a smashing job of giving you crystal clear images which are ideal for your social media. When it comes to connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a Micro-USB port means you have everything you need to get any job done efficiently. Super straightforward to use, this is the smartphone to power up your everyday tasks and your entertainment like never before.

While the launch price of HONOR 9A stands at INR 9999, you can grab it at the great introductory price of just INR 8,999 (after INR 1,000 instant discount) with a No Cost EMI options upto 6 months only on Amazon from 6th August, 2020 11:00 AM onwards. Use your HDFC Debit or Credit Card and you can get a 10% instant discount as well. How’s that for an awesome deal!

HONOR 9S - Specs you’ll love!

The HONOR 9S was designed to get a lot done reliably and fit snugly in the palm of your hand. It features a neat 5.45-inch (13.8 cm) HD+ Full view display at 1440 x 720 resolution, 295.4 PPI and 16M colours that allow you to take cinema-quality viewing anywhere you go. If you worry about the eye strain from long usage, HONOR has its Eye Comfort Mode and that too certified by TUV Rheinland. The large 3020mAh battery is optimized by system-level battery algorithms to give you a day of video playback, phones calls, messaging, browsing and perform other routine tasks seamlessly.

Available in two chic colour options – Blue and Black, it's easy to show off your personality and stand out from the crowd with one that fits your style. Learning from user experiences and needs, the Dark mode is designed to make night-time or low light viewing easy on the eyes which comes powered by Android 10 with HONOR’s flagship Magic UI 3.1. Supported by the MediaTek MT6762R chipset and packed with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage you also get dual sim capability and the option to pop in a microSD card and expand storage to 512GB, optimally using the triple card slot. Retaining the 3.5mm jack is another right thing HONOR has done for the consumers.

For the budding photographers, there will be an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture set up with panorama mode and beauty mode on the back. For selfies the 5MP sensor provides enough to play with and get great results.

Add to this growing list of functions, with the rise to wake facial recognition technology, you get a competent phone that's built for smarter and more secure living. Weighing just 144gms and 8.35mm thin, this is also among the lightest, slimmest and most compact smartphones under INR 7000 you can own right now.

Available on Flipkart from 6th August, 2020 12:00 PM onwards, the launch price for this cool HONOR 9S stands INR 6,499. But you can grab this phone at the superb introductory price of just INR 5,999, with a No Cost EMI upto 6 months. Additionally, consumers can avail 10% instant discount on their CITI Bank debit & credit cards or ICICI Bank credit card. Getting this awesome device just became a whole lot easier.

Both smartphones – HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S have the latest and most impressive AppGallery pre-installed and will run on HONOR's flagship - Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10. Customers can look forward to tons of their favourite apps, superior 4-layer protection, Quick Apps and especially the Petal Search for app recommendations and better searches, daily weather forecasts, top news and more.

Besides having live sports scores, Videos, images, music and stock market updates at your fingertips with the innovative Petal Search - a state of the art technology that enhances user experience and searches. Petal search is the official search app for HONOR and Huawei smartphones which reduces the manual effort on App Search, pulls the data from open internet, further simplifies and provides the unified experience on App Discovery. As the third-largest app distribution platform globally, AppGallery has already received 1 million new users and 100+ Million downloads of apps over the last six months alone, in India.

Going forward, India is set to see a sharp spike in demand for savvy smartphones under the 10K mark, and these two are going to make your best purchase options. With all the computing power you need to level up your lifestyle, Indian smartphone users now have two competent options they can pick up without burning a hole in their pocket. With only a few days left for the first sale, do you know which one you want to own?

Call & Win Contest!

And before you are looking forward to this great deal, here more to it. Making the purchase of either one of these two new phones even more exciting is the HONOR Call & Win Contest*. Anyone who buys an HONOR 9A or HONOR 9S phone can call HONOR India customer support at 18002109999 from 6th August to 5th October, 2020 to participate. All participants will also get HONOR’s VIP service benefits at no extra cost and a free subscription on the Hungama Music App for 3 months. Every week, three lucky winners will have the great fortune of getting their hands on a cool, new HONOR Band 3!

For more details/updates and news stay tuned to HONOR India’s official website www.hihonor.com/in and social media handles (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube).

*Limited period offer, T&Cs apply

More exciting news - The HONOR MagicBook 15 is here!

With the launch of the HONOR MagicBook 15, users can look forward to a cool pop-up webcam, a 2-in-1 Fingerprint Power Button and a 65 W Fast Charging Type C support. All these 3 breakthrough innovations in one laptop makes HONOR the first in India to bring such innovations at under INR 50K price range.

Making life easier is the pre-installed Microsoft Windows 10 Home. Besides, all users also get a free one-month trial of the Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription.

If you're looking for a great upgrade, there is no better time than now to grab the powerful HONOR MagicBook 15 at just INR 42,990. But head to Flipkart from 6th August, 2020 onwards and you might be lucky enough to steal it at the exciting introductory price of just INR 39,990. Flipkart early access members can buy it starting from 5th August, 2020 8:00 PM onwards. What are you waiting for? Making it more affordable is the deal that offers an instant discount on payment using CITI Bank debit/ credit card and ICICI band credit card, No cost EMI options upto 12-month and upto INR 13,000 off on product exchange. If you call HONOR India at 18002109999 after your purchase to register yourself, you can also get an assured gift of INR 1,000, which is only valid till 11th August, 2020. That’s “Register & Win” contest for you from HONOR!

