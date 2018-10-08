Monday, October 08, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 08 October, 2018 14:57 IST

Honor 8X with Kirin 710 to launch in India on 16 October as an Amazon exclusive

The Honor 8X features the Kirin 710 and is expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 23,000.

After the successful Honor 7X, Huawei sub-brand Honor is set to launch Honor 8X in India on 16 October. It will be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 23,000.

An Amazon-exclusive, Honor 8X will sport a powerful dual rear camera, industry sources told IANS on 8 October.

The Honor 8X was launched in China in September. Image: Honor Global

The Honor 8X was launched in China in September. Image: Honor Global

The device with new Kirin 710 chip was launched in China last month where it is available in two variants — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Huawei is manufacturing the earlier mid-priced segment device Honor 7X at a facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Riding on the success of Honor 7x that arrived in India in December, Honor saw three-fold growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to 2016.

The 32 GB internal storage and 3 GB RAM variant of Honor 7X is available for Rs 12,999 and 64 GB internal storage with 4 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 15,999.

