After the successful Honor 7X, Huawei sub-brand Honor is set to launch Honor 8X in India on 16 October. It will be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 23,000.

An Amazon-exclusive, Honor 8X will sport a powerful dual rear camera, industry sources told IANS on 8 October.

The device with new Kirin 710 chip was launched in China last month where it is available in two variants — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Huawei is manufacturing the earlier mid-priced segment device Honor 7X at a facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Riding on the success of Honor 7x that arrived in India in December, Honor saw three-fold growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to 2016.

The 32 GB internal storage and 3 GB RAM variant of Honor 7X is available for Rs 12,999 and 64 GB internal storage with 4 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 15,999.