Honor has consistently pushed the boundaries for budget phones. Not only in terms of specifications, but the company has also delivered stunning designs at affordable prices. Its latest entrant, the Honor 8X takes on Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro in the mid-range segment. But has it got what it takes to claim the crown? Let us find out:

Aesthetics and build quality

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is a good-looking phone. Its design has evolved from the previous iterations. It feels polished and the aluminium gives it a premium touch. On the other hand, the Honor 8X sets a new design benchmark in the mid-range category. It has a classy glass body with an exciting dual-tone finish on the back. The multi-layer glass finish on the back is something we seldom see on a budget smartphone.

The slightly curved metal frame makes it easier to grip the Honor 8X. Moreover, the 2.5D glass on the front and back complements the overall design scheme. All in all, the 8X achieves a fine blend of minimal design and bold colours. The company has also done an impressive job at thinning-down the bezels. Thanks to the refined chip-on-film technology, Honor has managed to significantly reduce the chin. So, while the Redmi Note 5 Pro is quite a looker, it is now outshined by the gorgeous Honor 8X.

Performance

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 636 chipset. The SoC (System of Chip) is based on the 14nm fabrication process. It features the Adreno 509 GPU, which can handle casual gaming. On the other hand, the Honor 8X is the first in its family to feature the latest Kirin 710 chipset. Based on the 12nm fabrication process, this chip is quite efficient. This clearly provides the Honor 8X with an edge over the competition.

Compared to its previous generation, the Kirin 710 offers a 75% bump in the single-core performance. The phone is also enhanced by the GPU turbo feature. This graphics acceleration technology offers a boost in performance when you are gaming. Expect it to come in handy when extracting better frame rate while playing resource-hungry games such as PUBG. No wonder then that the Honor 8X is a no-brainer if you care about performance.

Screen

The Honor 8X sports a 6.5-inch display. Since it is an IPS (In Plane Switching) panel, you get rich colours and wide viewing angles. Another high point is the impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91%. With the resolution of 2340 x 1080, you get a pixel density of 396 ppi. Everyone may not appreciate the display notch, but don’t worry as you can disable it from the settings menu.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro's 5.99-inch screen is good too. The phone sports an IPS display with rich colours and wide viewing angles as well. On paper, the Note 5 Pro has a slight edge over the Honor 8X with the pixel density of 403 ppi. But, the difference is too minute to be noticeable during the usage. What you would notice however is fact that the Honor 8X packs in a larger screen with barely any increase in the footprint of the device.

Photography

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 is quite a strong contender when it comes to the photography part. The phone's 12 MP primary sensor works in tandem with a secondary 5 MP camera to capture photographs. It delivers great bokeh effect. With a 20 MP front camera, it also manages to appeal to the selfie aficionados.

In comparison, the dual camera on the Honor 8X has a 20 MP + 2 MP setup. It may not sound that impressive on paper, but Honor's AI camera mode makes all the difference. It detects over 500 scenarios and optimises the camera settings on the fly. In short, you don't have to bother with changing the camera modes at all. The Honor 8X's 16 MP front camera is backed by the 4 Cell fusion tech that captures twice as much the light for superior selfies.

Verdict

In India, price is a major deciding factor. However, in this case, there's not much separating the two. The base models of the Redmi Note 5 Pro sells for Rs 14,999 and the Honor 8X in the same configuration also costs exactly the same. All things considered, the Honor 8X comes across as a better choice due to its stunning design and AI-powered camera features. Moreover, while the Redmi Note 5 Pro is no slouch in terms of performance, the Honor 8X’s Kirin 710 chip has a technological advantage due to its 12 nm fabrication process. The mid-range market segment is heated up with so many competent phones. However, armed to the teeth with superior hardware, the Honor 8X is the 'battle King.