Honor has been consistently pushing out both affordable and flagship smartphones for the past few years now. The mid-range Honor phones have topped the charts when it comes to value-for-money and high-performance. The world’s largest telecom infrastructure maker has launched the Honor 8X, a gorgeous smartphone with a borderless design and dual cameras. We got our hands on it before its late October release, and we were blown away. Here’s a sneak peek at what to expect:

A Spectacular FullView Display

The first thing that strikes you about the phone is its massive display. The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,340 pixels). The 19.5:9 aspect ratio is capable of reproducing 85% of the NTSC colour gamut resulting in crisp, clear and natural colours.

The Borderless Design

Most phones with massive displays are chunky and unwieldy. The Honor 8X is not like most phones. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 91%. The display engulfs the entire front body of the phone with the bottom border occupying only 4.25 mm. The display sports an advanced chip-on-film (COF) technology and special antenna design.

Seamless Performance

The Kirin 710 Powerful Chipset has a 12nm Cortex-A73 generation-based SoC and a Mali G51 GPU. In simple English, the phone is like a racehorse. Applications open without any lag and videos run smoothly. The split-screen mode on the phone runs without any glitches.

Killer Cameras

A camera can make or break a smartphone. The Honor 8X comes equipped with a 20MP AI dual-camera. The smartphone also comes with a night mode and multi-frame stabilisation which eliminates shaky photos. The AI camera can recognise over 500 scenarios in 22 categories and boosts your photos instantly.

Portrait Selfies

Take studio images with bokeh effects with the 16MP AI front camera. The 4 Cell fusion allows more light in enabling you to to take those beautiful night shots.

Video Star

The Honor 8X’s super-slow-motion feature can record videos at 16x slow motion (480fps). The AI sports shots with reduced shutter speed and motion detection won’t let you down when you have to capture that bicycle kick.

Stunning Glass Body

The glass body comes with two visual effects: A grained texture runs on the left of the phone and the portion to the right has the same texture reminiscent of Honor’s other flagship smartphones. The phone comes in piano black, cherry red and ocean blue colours.

Gaming Redefined

The GPU Turbo on the Honor 8X is fast enough for both casual and serious gamers. We played a few minutes of Asphalt (the popular car driving game) and it ran without a hitch.

The Eye Comfort Mode

Smartphones have been facing a lot of flak these days due to their displays hampering users’ sleep cycles. The display certified by TÜV Rheinland reduces blue light radiation allowing you to get that much-needed shut-eye. The Sunlight display technology ensures the display to be readable even in the harsh October sun.

Massive Battery

Poor battery life has been the bane of most smartphones. The Honor 8X’s 3750mAh Enhanced Battery Life will take you through a day’s worth of heavy smartphone use easily.

Face Recognition

The Honor 8X comes equipped with the best-in-class facial recognition that can unlock your phone in an instant, even in different lighting conditions.

The Honor 8X comes with two options: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Users can expand storage with a micro SD card. The phone runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo with Huawei's EMUI skin and supports NFC. The price starts at INR 14,999 and it will be available from October 24 on Amazon. For those looking at a high-performance premium phone on a budget, this phone is a no-brainer.

This is a partnered post.