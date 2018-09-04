Tuesday, September 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 September, 2018 12:15 IST

Honor 7S with 18:9 display and 13 MP rear camera to launch at 2 pm in India today

Dubbed “View More. Do More”, the Honor 7S launch livestream will begin at 2 pm.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is slated to launch the Honor 7S at 2.00 pm in India, today.

Dubbed “View More. Do More”, you can catch the launch of the smartphone at 2 pm on Honor India's official Facebook and YouTube pages. Additionally, Honor 7S enthusiasts also win a chance to win the smartphone till 7 September on its India website.

According to the specifications of the Honor Play 7 in a GSMArena report, the Honor Play 7 is quite similar to the Honor 7S that was recently launched in Pakistan.

Honor 7S. Honor.

Honor 7S. Honor.

The phone may bear a 5.45-inch FullView LCD display with chubby bezels on the sides. The forehead and chin of the phone are narrow. The display has an 18:9 aspect ratio and may come with a 73 percent screen ratio.

Inside the device, there is a dual SIM and a microSD slot where a microSD card up to 256 GB can be used.

As per Honor, the new device will be equipped with a large earpiece speaker and promises that users can hear from the other side clearly.

The Honor 7S is expected to come with a 2 GB RAM with 16 GB of internal storage and it is expected to run on Mediatek's MT6739 quad-core processor that can clock up to 1.5 GHz.

In terms of the camera, it will sport a 13 MP PDAF rear camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera. On both the sides, there is an LED flash.

Apart from that, the phone may pack a 3,020 mAh battery along with Honor's smart battery management 6.0: Honor technology which can control power consumption in the device.

The phone is expected to run on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo) and may support Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, and hotspot.

As per a Pakistani e-commerce website, the phone is priced at Rs 14,599 which is nearly Rs 8,000 in India. An earlier report tells that the Honor 7S would be a Flipkart exclusive.

