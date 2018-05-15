As Huawei's sub-brand Honor gets all set to launch the Honor 10 globally at an event in London today, the company has also begun sending out invites to Indian media outlets for the launch of its budget-oriented offering, the Honor 7C.

According to a report by PhoneArena, the launch for the Honor 7C has been scheduled for 22 May and even though the invite does not reveal the name of the phone, the image teased gives it away quite easily. The image also shows off the dual-camera setup of the phone, which again points towards the Honor 7C.

As per the report, Honor India also recently uploaded the user manuals of the Honor 7C along with the Honor 7A on its website. This could be yet another confirmation of the fact that the invite does point towards the Honor 7C.

The smartphone was launched in China back in March and going by its specifications, it could be a direct competitor to the recently launched Redmi 5.

The Honor 7C comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 5.99-inch HD+ LCD display and comes in two versions in China — a 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage variant and a 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage variant. Both variants also come with a microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

As far as internals go, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. The dual camera setup comprises a 13 MP primary sensor followed by a 2 MP secondary sensor. It is also expected to comes with Huawei's EMUI 8.0 built on top of Android Oreo.