Another entrant to Huawei’s Honor line-up was just launched in China.

The phone, called the Honor 7 Play, features a 5.45-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 SoC and 2 GB of RAM. Internal storage is just 16 GB, but can be expanded by up to 256 GB via a MicroSD card. From the released images, it's quite clear that this will be one of the few new launches this year without a notch.

On the camera front, we’re looking at a 13 MP rear camera with PDAF and an LED flash and a 5 MP selfie camera with LED flash.

In terms of connectivity, you get dual SIM + microSD support, 4g VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. FM radio support is also included.

The battery is rated at 3,020 mAh.

The Honor 7 Play was launched in China at 599 Yuan (around Rs 6,400) in Blue, Black and Gold colour options.

There is no word yet of an India launch.