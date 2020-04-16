tech2 News Staff

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has unveiled its Honor 30 series that includes Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+. The three smartphones have a punch-hole display and at the back, all three of them have a rectangular camera module. The Honor 30 comes with a single selfie camera whereas the other two have dual punch-hole cameras.

Honor 30, 30 Pro, 30 Pro Plus pricing, availability

Honor 30 comes in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will sell at CNY 2,999 ( approx Rs 32,400), 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,199 (approx Rs 34,600) and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 37,800).

Honor 30 Pro will sell at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 43,200) and will offer 8 GB RAM + 128 GB. The 8 GB + 256 GB storage variant will cost you CNY 4,399 (approx Rs 47,600).

The Honor 30 Pro+ comes in two storage models. The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 54,100) and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage is priced at CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 59,500).

The three smartphones will be available in Magic Night Black, Wizard of Oz, Titanium Empty Silver, and Neon Purple variants and will go on sale on 21 April in China.

India pricing or availability of Honor 30 series is not yet announced.

Honor 30 specifications

Honor 30 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ punch-hole display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Kirin 985 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. Honor 30 runs on Magic UI 3.1.1

In terms of camera, Honor 30 features a quad camera setup that houses a 40 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens and a 2 MP macro lens. It comes with 5X optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and a 50x digital zoom. On the front, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies.

As for the battery, Honor 30 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging.

Honor 30 Pro specifications

The smartphone features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display that has a dual punch hole camera and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. The Pro variants of this series runs on Kirin 990 processor and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage.

On the back, you will get a triple rear camera setup that includes 40 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP super wide angle camera and an 8 MP telephoto lens. It comes with 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom. For selfies, you will get dual camera setup that houses a 32 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP sensor.

The smartphone comes with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 40 W fast charging.

Honor 30 Pro+ specifications

It sports a 6.57-inch full HD+ dual punch hole display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. The standout feature here is that this smartphone has a 90 Hz refresh rate display. Same as others, it also is powered by Kirin 990 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with the same triple camera as the Pro variant, except that this one has 50 MP Sony IMX700 primary sensor.

As for the battery, same as others, this one also houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.