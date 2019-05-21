Chinese smartphone maker Honor, which is a sub-brand of Huawei, is about to announce the launch its latest flagship Honor 20-series in London. As of right now, there is no announcement when the Honor 20-series will make its way to India but it shouldn't take long.

The launch will quite likely be shadowed by the recent controversy between Huawei and Google wherein the latter has suspended business with the former due to a blacklist created by the US commerce ministry. This suspension of business has major implications as it terminated future Android updates on Huawei phone as well as forbidding the company to use any Google service on future phones. This restriction as a result of hierarchy means that Honor also will be affected by it.

Honor will be live streaming the launch event on its YouTube channel at 6.30 pm IST. You can set a reminder for the live stream, by hitting the notification bell on the video.

The Honor 20 series smartphones themselves are believed to come with Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. The devices could be coming with a triple-camera system, which should include the 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor that we saw on the Honor View 20. On the front, we could also see a 32 MP camera and it might come with a display cutout setup.

Storage configurations on the phones may include 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options, along with 64 GB to 128 GB storage options. The Honor 20 Pro will reportedly be priced around CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 30,000), which means that we'll likely see yet another direct competitor for the OnePlus 7 arriving soon.

Additionally, while the Honor 20 has been rumoured to feature an Android 9.0 Pie-based EMUI, considering the ongoing Huawei and Google battle, it's now unclear how the Honor 20 series will be configured software-wise.

