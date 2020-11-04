FP Trending

Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei, is going to launch Honor 10X Lite globally on 10 November. The company will be holding a virtual event that will be live streamed and the link of the event will soon be shared on social media. The upcoming smartphone will be unveiled at 6:30 pm IST. The company has not revealed any specifications and features as well as the price of Honor 10X Lite but the smartphone, the latest addition to Honor's X10 lineup, will be an affordable alternative to the Honor X10 5G and Honor X10 Max 5G, reports GSMArena.

Honor 10X Lite will attain power with a 5,000 mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charging.

The phone will sport a 6.67-inch punch hole IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the headphone jack, as well as Type-C connector, will be at the bottom of the device.

A report by XDA Developers said that Honor 10X Lite will run Android 10 with Honor's Magic UI 3.1. There is also a Kirin 710 octa-core SoC. The device will have 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expandable with microSD by up to 256 GB.

The Honor 10X Lite will have quad-camera set up on the rear. The camera module will house a 48 MP primary lens, 5 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP depth lens and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfie, the front camera will be of 8 MP.

As for connectivity, the smartphone will include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, LTE.